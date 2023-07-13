The Witcher Releases Trailer for Season 3, Part 2

Netflix has released a new look at Henry Cavill's final episodes on The Witcher. Today, Netflix released a trailer for the final three episodes of the third season of The Witcher, which will be released at the end of the month. Netflix made the decision to split Season 3 into two parts, following a trend of releasing their popular shows in chunks that began with Stranger Things. The third season will be Cavill's final season as Geralt, with Liam Hemsworth replacing Cavill in the role moving forward. You can check the trailer down below:

Never lost, always found. Volume 2 of The Witcher, coming July 27th. pic.twitter.com/4E3Ef0kQ1c — Netflix (@netflix) July 13, 2023

The trailer shows the aftermath of the coup at Aretuza, which began in the final moments of last season and with Ciri separated from Geralt and Yennefer once again. While Yennefer and the other sorceresses seem to be struggling with the coup and the betrayal by one of their own, Geralt is wading into the war that is brewing over the continent. Meanwhile, Ciri is once again separated from Geralt and Yennefer and ends up in the desert, which drives her storyline forward.

The description for The Witcher Season 3 reads: Season 3 is inspired by the second installment in Andrzej Sapkowski's Witcher book series, Time of Contempt, and will finally see our hero reckoning with his feelings after two seasons of steely, tough-guy detachment. But things are different for our hero now that he's a family man entrusted with the care of Princess Cirilla of Cintra, someone so powerful, who contains so much chaos — the most difficult force to control — that she's being pursued by multiple factions on the Continent.

The final three episodes of The Witcher Season 3 comes out on July 27th on Netflix.