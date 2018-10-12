‘The Witcher’: Watch 37 Minutes of ‘Thronebreaker’ Gameplay

Ever since CD Projekt RED revealed their The Witcher spin-off game Thronebreaker, fans of the main series and the minigame GWENT instantly wanted more. Now we’ve got 37 minutes more of glorious gameplay to tide us over before the full version of the game releases later this year.

Thronebreaker is a brand new journey from the incredible team that gave us The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The studio promises a story that will instantly ensnare newcomers and veterans of their games alike.

The single player role-playing game offers a world that is heavily driven by a thrilling story, while also offering a unique puzzle experience as well. Since this game is technically a spin-off from GWENT, you can expect card play as well.

Thronebreaker offers what so many love from games like Divinity, Pillars, and many other tabletop-inspired adventures. The drastically different gameplay mechanics from what we’re used to seeing from this team makes it all the more exciting because it genuinely is a brand new adventure.

This game will offer the lore and adventure that people loved from The Witcher, but will offer a spin that will draw pen-and-paper lovers in as well. The adventure begins on October 23, 2018 for PC players on GOG.com, with an Xbox One and PlayStation 4 version coming later this year on December 4th.

Interested in getting it for yourself? Check out GOG.com to learn more, as well as the game’s official website right here!

For more on the game itself according to CD Projekt RED, “The world stands on the verge of chaos, as the tensions between the power-hungry Nilfgaardian Empire and proud Northern Realms grow. Facing an imminent invasion, Meve — war-veteran Queen of Lyria and Rivia — is forced to once again enter the warpath, and set out on a dark journey of destruction and revenge.”

Are you excited to meet new characters when Thronebreaker arrives later this month? What are you most excited to see from their latest project? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us what you think about the latest addition to The Witcher universe.