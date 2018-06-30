The Witcher 3 and Samurai Jack Come Together in Awesome Fan Video

Cool crossovers are nothing new but even we’ve got to admit, this one is probably one of our favourites. What happens when The Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia takes on Samurai Jack? Pure epicness is what happens, thank you for asking!

We spotted this gem over on Resetera and our lives feel evermore enriched. With the recent revival for a 5th season last year – a whopping 12 years after the fourth season, mind you – the fans of Samurai Jack are definitely back in full force. Pair that with the incredibly loyal fandom to that of The Witcher, and you’ve got one badass animated video!

Videos by ComicBook.com

To see Geralt in true Samurai Jack style is pretty awesome, though the actual combat in the video was a little underwhelming. But seriously, who cares? This is awesome and something I didn’t quite know I needed until now.

“Geralt faces up to a Griffin. Armed with only his blade and his wits, will he come out of the hunt alive,” asks the video’s official description with an added notation: “Samurai Witcher is a reimagining of The Witcher in a Samurai Jack style. Samurai Jack was created by Genndy Tartakovsky and is renowned for its award-winning animation.”

The video itself comes from the renowned YouTube channel Mash, which is no stranger to pretty rad concepts regarding interesting mashups! For additional credit:

Executive Producer Tom Jenkins

Written, Produced and Sound Designed by Jason Dewey

Directed by Jason Dewey and Liam McKeown

Animated by Liam McKeown

Backgrounds by Tobi Knitt

Music by Alex Walker Smith

For more about the channel themselves:

“Do you like sweet cartoons? Comedy? Video games? Then you’ve come to the right place! Mashed collaborates with awesome creators to bring you a weekly dose of animated video game comedy. You’ll get everything from parodies and razor sharp funny reviews to fictional videogames and music.”

You can see more of their awesome content right here!

What are other mashups that you’d like to see in the future? Any dream pairings you’d love to see in true Mash Style? Sound off with your thoughts and hopes in the comment section below!