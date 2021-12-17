The Witcher’s Joey Batey Reveals Where Jaskier and Geralt’s Friendship is in Season 2

The friendship between Geralt and Jaskier was one of the most entertaining parts of The Witcher season 1, but things didn’t end so wonderfully for the duo by season’s end. After things did not go as planned for Geralt and Yennefer, Geralt and Jaskier got into an argument, and Geralt unloaded on Jaskier, telling him they weren’t friends and to pretty much get out of there. As you might expect, we’re going to have to deal with the fallout from that in season 2, and when ComicBook.com caught up with Joey Batey, he gave us a breakdown of where Jaskier and Geralt’s friendship is when season 2 begins.

“I think Jaskier has spent quite a lot of his life defining himself by his friendship with Geralt. When there is a rift between friends, it is a chance, it’s an opportunity. I think he sees it as an opportunity to discover who he is and what’s important to him, and what his priorities are in an ever-darkening continent,” Batey said. “I think they may be still friends somewhere, but as with all the best friendships in the world, sometimes it does take a lot of hard work to get through that sort of thing. So he’s definitely a bit more emotionally vulnerable, but finding his own strength and his own superpowers.”

We’ll see how things play out as the season moves along, and Jaskier has plenty to keep him busy with Yennefer, who ends up spending a lot of time with Jaskier this season.

You can find the official description for The Witcher season 2 below, and you can find all of our Witcher CRAM coverage right here!

“Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.”

The show stars Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

