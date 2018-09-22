‘The Wolf Among Us 2’ Cosplayer Pays Tribute to Telltale With Stunning Cosplay

The gaming community, both gamers and industry folks alike, continue to react to the sudden news of Telltale’s closure. Among the projects scrapped was the highly anticipated The Wolf Among Us 2 which one cosplaying duo decided to pay tribute to in the best way possible.

The cosplayers in question go by ‘Mary and Feinobi” cosplay, a couple dedicated to their craft. The Czech Republic pair decided to pay homage to the fallen franchise by perfectly recreating two iconic characters from the first game: Mr. Bigsby and Snow White.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The pair took to their Facebook page with the following message, “As many of you have probably heard, yesterday Telltale games fired 225 of their employees and has filed for bankrupcy. This doesn’t only mean no Season 2 of “The Wolf Among Us” but most importantly many unemployed, talented people, who were even denied severance pay.”

In addition to a thank you for the team that gave us this incredible story, the pair added “And that’s why I have decided to change my plans for today and took my time to edit this photo, as a thanks for all the hard work they did through the years.”

When news first hit yesterday, many long-time fans were shocked over the no warning. There are so many developers and gamers alike joining together following the revelation, with many studios offering jobs on the spot. It’s never an easy position to be in, especially seeing all of that hard work and all of those sleepless nights of being a developer end up with nothing but an exit sign and no severance pay.

Pete Hawley, the CEO of Telltale Games, has issued the following statement:

“It’s been an incredibly difficult year for Telltale as we worked to set the company on a new course. Unfortunately, we ran out of time trying to get there. We released some of our best content this year and received a tremendous amount of positive feedback, but ultimately, that did not translate to sales. With a heavy heart, we watch our friends leave today to spread our brand of storytelling across the games industry.”

Thoughts on the recent closure? Any particular game of theirs that sticks out to you the most? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below.