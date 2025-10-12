These Battlefield 6 Portal Custom Maps & Modes Are Unreal

Battlefield 6 players are already creating some incredible content with the game’s Portal mode. In a world of free-to-play games and economic hardships, premium games need to do a lot to earn someone’s hard-earned money. Games used to charge people $10 – $20 for extra maps every few months, but players began to demand that content be added for free, so battle passes and other in-game transactions filled that monetization void. In essence, players expect a lot of content for their $70 and who can blame them? For that much money, you’d hope to get a lot of mileage out of whatever it is that you’re playing.

Battlefield 6 is one of the most value rich games of the fall, thanks to a campaign, multiplayer, and the addition of Portal. While Portal was basically a third mode in Battlefield 2042, it’s far more integrated into the core multiplayer experience. However, it is also a much deeper offering this time thanks to extensive map-making tools that allow you to make extremely nuanced creations. There’s nothing else quite like it in a big AAA game, and fans have wasted no time making really cool things with Battlefield 6‘s Portal tools.

Battlefield 6 Recreate Space Invaders, Call of Duty’s Shipment, and Much More in Portal

If you’re looking to shake things up from Conquest or Breakthrough, there’s a lot to discover. Battlefield 6 has a server browser that is populated with custom content from the community. This can range from 24/7 playlists for a specific map or mode to things that stretch the bounds of Battlefield itself. One of the most popular Portal creations so far is a fan recreation of Shipment, the excessively small cargo container map from Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare and the rebooted Modern Warfare trilogy. The map is known for being a total meat grinder that is great for leveling up weapons.

Another player made a working version of the classic arcade game Space Invaders in Battlefield 6 as well. It’s actually shocking how well-made it is and how it doesn’t really use any of the Battlefield mechanics for it to work. If you’re in need of some guidance on how to fly, there are also Portal training grounds that give you some help with learning how to pilot the jets and helicopters. Finally, there’s also a fan-made recreation of the third-person shooter SOCOM 2‘s Desert Glory map currently in the works. You can view some examples of these creations below.

Play video

Play video

Play video

Work in Progress SOCOM Desert Glory recreation in @Battlefield 6 Portal! pic.twitter.com/iCy3xygMn2 — BATTLEFIELD PORTAL (@BF_Portal_Hub) October 12, 2025

The fact that all of this is available in the first weekend of Battlefield 6 is super exciting. People are already doing really cool things with Portal and I personally can’t wait to see where else people take it. There’s room for some really unique game modes in Battlefield 6. If you’re looking for any other experiences outside of browsing the server browser, I highly recommend checking out the Battlefield subreddit as they’ll likely be highlighting some standout modes and maps.

What do you think of Battlefield 6 Portal? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!