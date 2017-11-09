This Artist Crossed Over Pokemon With Rick And Morty And It’s Amazing

(Photo: Mike Vasquez Instagram) Unofficial Pokémon mash-ups are becoming more common lately, with a number of thriving artists using their talents to combine two worlds into one unique – and sometimes rather freaky – product. In this case, it's U.S. freelance artist Mike Vasquez, who has managed to mash together both Pokémon and Adult Swim series Rick and Morty into a series of amazingly designed creatures. We've got a full slideshow here that showcases all of Vasquez's creations, and they're really something – especially when familiar characters like Mr. Poopybutthole and Jerry (yes, damn it, Jerry) enter the picture. Be sure to check out Mike's official Instagram page to see even more awesome doodles. In the meantime, let the crossover fun begin! Sneeveeles (or Snowvee) First, let's get started with this simple crossover, which takes the beloved Snowball and combines it with an Eevee. Not as cute? Sure. But it's great to see Snowball get some love anyway, if only because, well, what other characters can you combine him with? Charizard? (Hey, that sounds like a fun challenge. Mike?)

Gaznorpalax A Wild Gaznorpalax appeared for lunch! #rickandmorty #adultswim #ricksanchez #morty #mortysmith #cartoon #tvshow #nintendo #gamefreak #niantic #pokedex #pokemon #pokemongo #snorlax #pokemontrainer #pokemonmoon #pokemonmaster #pokemonsun #pokemonmoon #crossover #mikegoesgeek @mikegoesgeek A post shared by Mike Vasquez (@mikegoesgeek) on Nov 18, 2016 at 12:35pm PST Usually, the Snorlax is a lazy, friendly creature that will just as happily throw a smile your way as he would probably lying back and taking a nap for several hours. However, we're not so sure with the Gaznorpalax. This creature looks a little bit more menacing than the typical Snorlax, maybe because of the extra arms that are coming out of his head – as well as that toothy smile, which is a little untrustworthy. Still, the body frame is about right, and chances are this guy probably naps just as well as any Snorlax in the forest. Too bad we can't test that theory…

Jerrykarp "Jerrykarp uses worthless! Critical Hit!" #rickandmorty #adultswim #ricksanchez #morty #mortysmith #cartoon #tvshow #nintendo #gamefreak #niantic #pokedex #pokemon #pokemongo #jerrysmith #jerry #magikarp #gyarados #wubbalubbadubdub #mikegoesgeek @mikegoesgeek A post shared by Mike Vasquez (@mikegoesgeek) on Nov 17, 2016 at 12:44pm PST Let's say that the Doofus Rick take on Magikarp wasn't getting it done for you – or you just want some kind of love for Jerry on this list, damn it. Well, fortunately, Vasquez managed to provide an alternate design on the mighty Magikarp, in the form of Jerrykarp – and it's pretty damn glorious, with that funny-looking face (even funnier than Doofus Rick's!) and a build that only a true Pokemon fan could love. Now, we just can't help but wonder who would be the kind of the Karp world if we pitted the two against one another. Eh, it'd probably be Doofus Rick – after all, Jerry's a wuss. (What? He is.)

Exeggcuseeks Wild Exeggcuseeks appeared? Lol #rickandmorty #adultswim #ricksanchez #morty #mortysmith #cartoon #tvshow #nintendo #gamefreak #niantic #pokedex #pokemon #pokemongo #exeggute #wubbalubbadubdub #pokemonsunandmoon A post shared by Mike Vasquez (@mikegoesgeek) on Nov 15, 2016 at 12:42am PST Now these are some Mr. Meeseeks-style creatures that we can absolutely get behind. Much more closer to the actual duplicating character than the previous Pokemon we highlighted, the Exeggcuseeks just look pretty much perfect when it comes to facial expressions (panicked, angry, etc.). And, for that matter, they aren't quite perfect, as a few of them are showing cracks – in fact, one of them doesn't even have a freakin' face. Whatever the case, we can only think of one thing these creatures would say: "We're Exeggcuseeks! Look at ussssss!" We'll take a few dozen of these…and then leave them on some poor sap's doorstep.

Morty Puff Morty Puff? Lol not sure on that name lol #rickandmorty #adultswim #ricksanchez #morty #mortysmith #cartoon #tvshow #nintendo #gamefreak #niantic #pokedex #pokemon #pokemongo #jigglypuff #wubbalubbadubdub A post shared by Mike Vasquez (@mikegoesgeek) on Nov 15, 2016 at 9:11am PST We're going to take a wild guess right now that this variation of Morty and the usually cute (but not in this case) Jigglypuff doesn't really sing his opponents to sleep. Instead, he'll pretty much complain about how mistreated he is, or go panicking in case Rick disappears. Regardless, most of the look is about right for the Morty Puff, save for…that facial expression. Other than that, he's sure to complain enough to send some Pokemon characters jumping off a cliff…and, for that matter, probably their trainers as well. For God's sake, Morty Puff, shut up! We'll knock ourselves out already.

Slippery Saur A wild Slippery Saur appears to take your Schmeckles! #rickandmorty #adultswim #ricksanchez #morty #mortysmith #cartoon #tvshow #nintendo #gamefreak #niantic #pokedex #pokemon #pokemongo #bulbasaur #slipperystair #wubbalubbadubdub A post shared by Mike Vasquez (@mikegoesgeek) on Nov 15, 2016 at 1:19pm PST Bulbasaur is a great Pokemon character – he really is. But he needs a dose of personality to kind of boost up his charm a bit more. And that's where the Slippery Saur comes in. Receiving a makeover that's quite similar to the build of the original Bulbasaur, but with a face and fun-loving attitude that can only come from Slippery Stair, it's pretty much an amazing makeover that really works well in his favor. Sure, there's the drool to worry about, and that wide-eyed stare may be too much for some fans to take, but we'll definitely recruit this creature to our battle party. Any day.