This Artist Crossed Over Pokemon With Rick And Morty And It’s Amazing
Unofficial Pokémon mash-ups are becoming more common lately, with a number of thriving artists using their talents to combine two worlds into one unique – and sometimes rather freaky – product. In this case, it's U.S. freelance artist Mike Vasquez, who has managed to mash together both Pokémon and Adult Swim series Rick and Morty into a series of amazingly designed creatures.
We've got a full slideshow here that showcases all of Vasquez's creations, and they're really something – especially when familiar characters like Mr. Poopybutthole and Jerry (yes, damn it, Jerry) enter the picture. Be sure to check out Mike's official Instagram page to see even more awesome doodles. In the meantime, let the crossover fun begin!
Sneeveeles (or Snowvee)
First, let's get started with this simple crossover, which takes the beloved Snowball and combines it with an Eevee. Not as cute? Sure. But it's great to see Snowball get some love anyway, if only because, well, what other characters can you combine him with? Charizard? (Hey, that sounds like a fun challenge. Mike?)
Gazorpadude
Let's just talk about how the simple design of a creature like Geodude gets nice and twisted into a really cool Gazorpazorp style design from the world of Rick and Morty. The structure of the character is still intact, with rock arms and head, but check out the face – that's just pure Gazorpadorable (if that's actually a term we can use – we say it is). Now we just watch to see this creature enter into battle against an actual Geodude – and making that same face, of course. Also, does it actually say "Gazorpadude"? Because that would just be icing on the cake.
Scary Taunter
The Taunter is already intimidating enough as it is, but add a face from one of Rick and Morty's creatures and you have something that can be downright terrifying. This Scary Taunter definitely has some dangerous looks to it, as if he's ready to eat fellow Rick and Morty Pokemon – or even its owners – alive. For that matter, Vasquez also drew up this amazing Ghost Pokemon that has a similar appearance to the Scary Taunter. Print them out, put them on your wall, and then try to go to sleep. We dare you. Go ahead – we'll see how you fare the next morning…
Not-So-Magikarp
Decided to redraw the Magikarp with Dofus Rick instead of Jerry since I drew Regular Rick as Gyarados. I liked this one better lol
We already know that the Magikarp is a ridiculous fish-like creature, based on the mobile game that's making the rounds and, of course, its previous appearances in Pokemon games. But what would happen if you combined it with Rick? Or, for that matter, Doofus Rick? Well, you'd get a fish that's somehow even crazier than the original Magikarp, with the kind of face that you can't help but laugh at. Now, the real question is this – is it actually more powerful than the Magikarp? You can never tell with the behavior of Doofus Rick. It could go either way, really.
Gyarickdos
Have a great weekend everyone! Gyarickdos! (This one is by far my favorite lol)
Want to talk about a Pokemon that will likely scare the living pants off of you? Then try combining together a Gyarados with Rick to create the mighty…Gyarickdos! Featuring a face that is truly very Rick-like, along with a scaly body that proves to be quite capable in battle, the Gyarickdos is more than ready to throw down – especially if there's some form of alcohol involved. We'd love to see how opponents would "wub a dub dub" their way out of this one. (Note: they probably won't be able to, based on our bets.) Now, then, show us what you goooooooot!
Gaznorpalax
Usually, the Snorlax is a lazy, friendly creature that will just as happily throw a smile your way as he would probably lying back and taking a nap for several hours. However, we're not so sure with the Gaznorpalax. This creature looks a little bit more menacing than the typical Snorlax, maybe because of the extra arms that are coming out of his head – as well as that toothy smile, which is a little untrustworthy. Still, the body frame is about right, and chances are this guy probably naps just as well as any Snorlax in the forest. Too bad we can't test that theory…
Mr. Dittobean
"Just go with it!" -Mr. Dittobean
"Just go with it!" We figured we would see a Mr. Jellybean-inspired Pokemon somewhere on this list, we just didn't expect it to be so…threatening. This variation of the Ditto is a bit more haunting than we were expecting, probably because of the expression-less look in its eyes, as well as the green drool coming out of its mouth. Still, maybe that was the point, to make the Ditto scarier than it was originally intended to be with its first design. This would definitely have one hell of a fight against the other Rick and Morty Pokemon on this list.
Mr. Digglybutthole
This one we can't help but laugh at. I mean, just look at it. A Diglett combined with series favorite Mr. Poopybutthole is nothing short of amazing, even if his head is slightly skinnier than we were expecting it to be. Nevertheless, when he pops out of the ground, he more than likely says something like, "Ooh-wee!" before attacking his opponents. He may not look as deadly as other Rick and Morty Pokemon on the list, but he's certainly adorable – and chances are a few of you fans wouldn't mind a real-life plushie of him. C'mon, admit it, you want it.
Jerrykarp
Let's say that the Doofus Rick take on Magikarp wasn't getting it done for you – or you just want some kind of love for Jerry on this list, damn it. Well, fortunately, Vasquez managed to provide an alternate design on the mighty Magikarp, in the form of Jerrykarp – and it's pretty damn glorious, with that funny-looking face (even funnier than Doofus Rick's!) and a build that only a true Pokemon fan could love. Now, we just can't help but wonder who would be the kind of the Karp world if we pitted the two against one another. Eh, it'd probably be Doofus Rick – after all, Jerry's a wuss. (What? He is.)
Mr. Grimerfold
Ready for a really weird looking Pokemon character? Try this – mesh together the talents of Mr. Grimer with a Goldenfold and you get this weird, gooey purple land of mass with an intimidating face and strange cat-like arms. Grimerfold may not be the greatest looking of the Pokemon bunch, but fans of the character should be pleased that he got some kind of support here. After all, not everyone's getting Rick and Morty love on the Pokemon side of things. Plus, this guy would scare the crap out of other certain characters on this list. Definitely Jerrykarp, because, again, c'mon. It's Jerry.
Exeggcuseeks
Now these are some Mr. Meeseeks-style creatures that we can absolutely get behind. Much more closer to the actual duplicating character than the previous Pokemon we highlighted, the Exeggcuseeks just look pretty much perfect when it comes to facial expressions (panicked, angry, etc.). And, for that matter, they aren't quite perfect, as a few of them are showing cracks – in fact, one of them doesn't even have a freakin' face. Whatever the case, we can only think of one thing these creatures would say: "We're Exeggcuseeks! Look at ussssss!" We'll take a few dozen of these…and then leave them on some poor sap's doorstep.
Morty Puff
We're going to take a wild guess right now that this variation of Morty and the usually cute (but not in this case) Jigglypuff doesn't really sing his opponents to sleep. Instead, he'll pretty much complain about how mistreated he is, or go panicking in case Rick disappears. Regardless, most of the look is about right for the Morty Puff, save for…that facial expression. Other than that, he's sure to complain enough to send some Pokemon characters jumping off a cliff…and, for that matter, probably their trainers as well. For God's sake, Morty Puff, shut up! We'll knock ourselves out already.
Slippery Saur
Bulbasaur is a great Pokemon character – he really is. But he needs a dose of personality to kind of boost up his charm a bit more. And that's where the Slippery Saur comes in. Receiving a makeover that's quite similar to the build of the original Bulbasaur, but with a face and fun-loving attitude that can only come from Slippery Stair, it's pretty much an amazing makeover that really works well in his favor. Sure, there's the drool to worry about, and that wide-eyed stare may be too much for some fans to take, but we'll definitely recruit this creature to our battle party. Any day.
Squanch-ichu
Finally, we come to the last of the Rick and Morty Pokemon hybrids, and it makes us want to shout out, "I choose you! Er, I guess, anyway." The Squanch-ichu looks a bit lazier than the much more adorable Pikachu, especially with his shabby, unshaven face and his somewhat dulled expression with his eyes. Nevertheless, he can probably generate a good electrical attack upon command (after a few minutes of build-up, of course), and he will probably get some "Wub a lub lub" going on well before he hops into an attack. But, really, Squanch-ichu…do something about those uneven whiskers. It's like you just don't care about the next Pokémon fight…