THQ Nordic Has 28 Unannounced Games in Development

To end this week, publisher THQ Nordic had a 10th anniversary stream where it announced six new games in total. Of these new projects, a remake of Destroy All Humans 2, a new SpongeBob SquarePants game, and a sequel to Outcast were all unveiled. And while this might seem like quite a lot to show off for one presentation, it sounds like these reveals are only scratching the surface when it comes to what THQ Nordic has in the pipeline.

In a message on social media after the THQ Nordic 10th Anniversary Showcase had wrapped up, the publishing label revealed that it has a whopping 42 games in development at this very moment. Even more staggering is that of those 42, only 14 have been revealed to the general public. Essentially, THQ Nordic and its various studios have 28 games that are in some phase of development that we have heard absolutely nothing about. This is a feat that likely no other video game publisher in the industry can tout at this very moment.

As of today, THQ Nordic (@handy_games not included) has 42 games in development, thereof 28 still unannounced AFTER this showcase.



Thank you for watching! #10YearsTHQNordic — THQ Nordic (@THQNordic) September 17, 2021

While this might sound crazy when first hearing it, it’s also not too hard to believe when remembering all of the various studios and gaming IPs THQ Nordic has been buying in recent years. Prior to actually beginning development on many of these projects, THQ Nordic went on a purchasing spree the past couple of years and in the process snatched up a ton of companies and dormant properties. At this point in time, some of the most notable franchises that THQ Nordic owns include TimeSplitters, Alone in the Dark, and Darksiders. It also has a collaboration in place with Nickelodeon that would allow it to continue releasing games associated with characters other than just SpongeBob. Essentially, THQ Nordic has a war chest of properties that it owns, meaning that many of these 28 games are likely tied to the purchases that the publishing label made in the past.

Of these 28 mysterious games that THQ Nordic has in development, what are you hoping to see come about from the publishing label in the future? Let me know all of your thoughts either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.