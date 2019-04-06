Here’s Three Xbox One Games You Can Play For Free This Weekend

Those who subscribe to gaming services such as Xbox Live and PlayStation Plus are treated to free games every month, because who doesn’t love free games? Speaking of which, while you won’t be able to keep them, there’s a nice little selection of games you can play for free right now if you are an Xbox Live Gold member. In addition to those free titles provided, members are able to take part in free-to-play weekends, such as this one. Luckily, the games for this weekend are pretty great and definitely ones that you won’t want to miss out on.

For starters, Borderlands is the talk of the town these days with the highly-anticipated Borderlands 3 officially being revealed. This makes it the perfect time to check out Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, which is available to play for free this weekend. For those who don’t know, The Handsome Collection features two titles: Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. In addition to this, both of these games just received some hefty upgrades in terms of graphics, with the Ultra HD texture packs having been released.

REMINDER: Xbox Live Gold members can play WWE 2K19, Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, and Dead by Daylight: Special Edition for free until 07 April with this weekend’s Free Play Days event. Enjoy! https://t.co/WCIF3SgLJP pic.twitter.com/GL8RKDwtRJ — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) April 5, 2019

Next up, Behaviour Interactive’s asymmetrical multiplayer horror game Dead by Daylight. It’s 4v1 mayhem as the survivors attempt to repair every generator in sight, all while trying to avoid one of the title’s heinous killers. There are even some notable baddies from classic horror films, which makes everything a bit more terrifying. That is, of course, if you’re not the one doing the stalking.

To round out the weekend of free play, WWE 2K19 is also available. The latest installment in the series features the MyCareer story mode as well as a handful of new additions in terms of content and quality-of-life changes, and it’s definitely one to check out for all wrestling fans.

All of the titles that can be played for free this weekend will be available until 12 AM PT on Monday, April 8th. For more on what Xbox Live Gold members have available to them, here are this month’s Games With Gold.

