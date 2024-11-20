Throne and Liberty Update Adds New Dungeons and More in Latest Patch Notes

Throne and Liberty is just about to launch its newest update tonight. Ahead of the release, the team has released the patch notes for players to look at, which encompass many gameplay factors.

Released globally this year, Throne and Liberty has been quite a hit with many MMORPG fans. Given it is a free-to-play title, there’s a lot loaded into the title, which was published by Amazon Games overseas. In fact, for a time, it was the most popular game on Steam, beating out Until Dawn Remake and PUBG. Since then, the game has had constant updates, with the current one, Update 1.8.0, being a pretty hefty one.

Update 1.8.0 Highlights:



⭐ 2 Star Dungeons

🌱 Solisium Sprouts and Sages

⚔️ Interserver Conquest Battles

🛠️ Weapon skill balance changes, and more!



Downtime starts tonight at 10:30PM PT (6:30AM UTC)

Released on the official Throne and Liberty website and announced via Twitter (also known as X), the team shared the many fixes and additions being made to the game. Some of these include the challenging 2 Star Dungeons and a new program called Solisium Sages, which will let experienced players help mentor newcomers. Outside of that, weapon tweaks and player fixes were made to create a more balanced gameplay experience.

You can find the patch notes for Update 1.8.0 below:

2 Star Dungeons

2 Star Dungeons are reimagined versions of existing dungeons featuring more challenging versions of bosses to conquer as well as some entirely new boss encounters.

Rewards for 2 Star Dungeons include all existing 2- and 4-piece set bonus equipment as well as new Accessory items.

Characters must have a Combat Power of at least 2,500 to challenge 2 Star Dungeons.

2 Star Dungeons added in this update: Carmine Rage Island Voidwastes Island of Terror Valley of Slaughter



Solisium Sprouts and Sages

Characters will become eligible to obtain Sage status when they: Reach level 50 Complete Act 10 of the Adventure Codex Acquire 1-Star Dungeon completion rewards 3 times for each of the 6 dungeons Acquire 20 Dynamic Event Participation Rewards Use 40,000 Abyssal Contract Tokens Defeat 20 Field Bosses Complete 20 Region Exploration Progress subsections of the Exploration Codex. Complete 100 Resistance Contracts

A new button and icon appear at the top left of the Character sheet, allowing eligible characters to enable or disable Sage status.

Characters will lose Sprout eligibility when they: Reach level 50 Complete Act 10 of the Adventure Codex Complete 15 1-Star Dungeons or higher Obtain 10 Dynamic Event Participation Rewards Use 10,000 Abyssal Contract Tokens Defeat 10 Field Bosses Obtain 1 Weekly reward

A new button and icon appear at the top left of the Character sheet, allowing eligible characters to enable or disable Sprout status.

Sages and Sprouts both receive a title and profile border to display their status to others.

New map markers allow Sages to see the location of nearby Sprouts on the minimap. Sages cannot see icons for other Sages. These icons will not appear in conflict areas, or if the user’s map icon settings have disabled Sprout icons, or the user is blocked.

A new Sprout chat channel has been added for Sages and Sprouts to communicate from anywhere in the game.

Sprouts can leave a ‘Like’ commendation on the character cards of Sages to indicate helpfulness. An individual Sprout can only 1 Like for a given Sage.

Weapon Skill and Balance Changes

Weapon balance in combat has been adjusted, and several skill errors have been fixed; see below for details.

Added new specializations to some weapon skills, and changed values applied to existing specializations.

Sword and Shield

Stalwart Bastion: Added the new specialization: Cooldown Reduction. Decreases Stalwart Bastion cooldown by 15 seconds when applied. Costs 5 Specialization Points.

Greatsword

Blood Devotion: Added the new specialization: Cooldown Reduction. Decreases Blood Devotion cooldown by 15 seconds when applied. Costs 5 Specialization Points.

Devoted Shield: Now shows skill range when the Devotion Sanctuary specialization is applied.

Precision Dash: Updated to count as a Fury Attack when the Bind specialization is applied.

Vital Force: Added tooltip notation for the maximum Health limit.

Dagger

Vampiric Strike: Increased base damage and skill heal. Increased the damage for the specialization: Additional Hit. Increased the value of Vampirism from the specialization: Boost Effects.

Frenzied Sword Dance: Added the new specialization: Area Damage. Increases damage to all enemies within 3m of your arrival point by 60% of Base Damage when applied. Costs 3 Specialization Points.

Knife Throwing: Increased the debuff applied that reduces incoming recovery effects.

Crossbow

Selfless Diffusion: Removed the specialization: Remove CC.

Mana Exchange: Added the specialization: Remove CC. Costs 7 Specialization Points.

Explosive Trap: Increased base duration. Improved duration bonuses provided by the specialization: Increase Duration.

Multi-Shot: Decreases Nimble Leap cooldown by 15 seconds when used.

Longbow

Healing Touch: Now shares a cooldown with the Wand skill Swift Healing. Now stacks with other players’ Healing Touch skill when used on friendly targets.

Purifying Touch: Increased the maximum effect stacks that can be removed when cleansing Weaken CC effects.

Devoted Shield: Effect changed. Now creates a 3-second shield when the target is hit at or below 30% health. 60-second cooldown.

Staff

Serial Fire Bombs: The specialization: Focused Fire Bombs now has an 80% chance to reduce the effect of received healing by 80% for 6 seconds.

Inferno Wave: Adjusted the specialization: Frenzied Lightning Wave to have 1 base activation and 1 additional activation for Wet and Frost.

Chain Lightning: Fixed the specialization: Chain Thunder so that it no longer activates the Crossbow’s Mother Nature’s Bowstring effect.

Ice Spear: Fixed an issue where the Frost effect was applied for a shorter duration than intended. Fixed an issue where the specialization: Bind would always ignore Defense and Resistance to apply.

Judgment Lightning: The specialization: Consecutive Use now has an additional 80% chance to debuff Shield Block Chance by 30% for 4 seconds.

Infernal Meteor: Increased damage. Increased damage of the specialization: Hellfire Rain and adjusted the falling meteor to be more centered. Increased the specialization: Heal Reduction debuff effect.

Frost Master: Now when landing a basic attack, inflicts the Frost effect on targets within 3 meters for 3 seconds. Does not stack.

Wand

Clay’s Salvation: The specialization: Weaken Removal now removes all stacks of 1 type of effect, instead of 1 stack.

Time for Punishment: The specialization: Burning Time now also adds a debuff to Shield Block Chance.

Karmic Haze: Fixed an issue where it would ignore spread chance in some cases. Adjusted to ignore Shield Block when spreading.

Ray of Disaster: Now if a target dies during the effect, transfers to an additional target within 10 meters. The specialization: Expand Targets now provides 10m of bonus range, increased from 5m. The specialization: Move Speed Reduction now debuffs by 30%, increased from 15%.

Swift Healing: Now shares a cooldown with the Longbow skill Healing Touch.

Interserver Conquest Battles

Guilds who control a Riftstone or Boonstone can participate in a bi-weekly cross-server competition for additional rewards.

Riftstones: Join an inter-server Conflict mode boss fight for the boss corresponding with your Riftstone for loot drops and Lucent generated by Auction House taxes.

Boonstones: Join an inter-server dynamic event for the zone corresponding with your Boonstone. The winning guild will receive an amount of Lucent generated by Auction House taxes.

General