Throne and Liberty Reveals Free Startree Solstice Rewards

Throne and Liberty has grabbed the attention of cozy gamers and RPG lovers alike thanks to the beautiful character cosmetics, involved storyline, and co-op dungeons. Along with the main storyline available at launch, Throne and Liberty continues to add ongoing dynamic and special events to keep things interesting for players. To celebrate the winter season, they will be hosting a special Startree Solstice event with plenty of penguins and Christmas trees to combat, along with other winter holiday surprises. While the full details of this event are still under wraps, the free Twitch drops to accompany it have already been announced.

Holiday-themed events are a staple for live service games, and Throne and Liberty made their holiday event debut with a Halloween-themed Haunted Harvest adventure back in October. While it had a few hiccups along the way, many players enjoyed being able to lean into the spooky season aesthetic in game. No doubt, many fans are eager to dress their avatars up in their winter holiday best while taking on whatever awaits in the Startree Solstice event, which will begin on December 12th.

While Throne and Liberty fans wait for more details after the initial Startree Solstice trailer, they can redeem some exclusive Twitch drop rewards. These rewards feature in-game currency that players can redeem for the new Startree Solstice cosmetics that are certainly on their way. Here’s how to get the Startree Solstice Twitch Drop rewards for Throne and Liberty.

200 Ornate Coins – Watch 1 Hour

300 Ornate Coins – Watch 2 Hours

Point Made Title – Watch 5 Hours

900 Dimensional Contract Tokens 2 – Watch 8 Hours

300 Battle Pass Crystals – Watch 12 Hours

How to Redeem Throne and Liberty Twitch Drops

Players can earn these rewards by tuning into participating Throne and Liberty topic Twitch Streams between December 5th, 2024 to January 2nd, 2025. Rewards can be redeemed by heading to the Drops Inventory on Twitch, once the claim message appears.

Ornate Coins are used to buy in-game items like Growth Books, resources, Titles, and more in the in-game shop. They can’t be purchased with real-life money, so drops like these are a great way to stock up. Battle Pass Crystals, on the other hand, are paid currency available via the game’s Battle Pass subscription, and they can be used to unlock various upgrades and customization options in game. Dimensional Contract Tokens come into play when taking on co-op dungeons, as they help to unlock chests full of rare gear and complete certain objectives.

New rewards in Throne and Liberty.

As for titles? Those can be displayed to other players while roaming Solisium by selecting a specific title from the menu. Many are earned by completing story quests, but exclusive drops like these are a way to stand out from the crowd.

While Throne and Liberty fans have a few days to wait before the details for the Startree Solstice event will arrive, they can watch some Twitch streams to get in-game currency and save up for whatever winter gifts are coming.