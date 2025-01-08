Marvel Rivals Season 1 Balance Patch Notes Revealed

The first season of Marvel Rivals is around the corner, launching on January 10, 2025. Fans are excited for the addition of the Fantastic Four, notably Mr. Fantastic and The Invisible Woman who will be joining the roster at the start of the season. A new map and game mode have also been revealed, but while players are excited about the new content, one of the most anticipated things was balancing. Thankfully, NetEase has released the upcoming balance changes for Marvel Rivals season 1 ahead of launch.

Thankfully, there were a lot of buffs for characters that desperately needed it. Likewise, heroes like Hawkeye and Hela were nerfed accordingly. Here is the full list of balance changes for Marvel Rivals season 1.

Duelist

Black Panther

Reduce the additional health provided to self after refreshing Vibranium Marks with Spirit Rend from 40 to 30, and the upper limit of additional health provided from 120 to 75.

Black Widow

Increase the range of the first effect of Edge Dancer from a 3-meter radius to a 5-meter radius.

Reduce the time required for Fleet Foot to recover from 0 stamina to full from 12s to 4s.

Reduce the time required for Electro-Plasma Explosion (ultimate ability) to reach maximum power from 1s to 0.6s.

Hawkeye

Slightly reduce the spread angle between every two Blast Arrows.

Reduce the triggering distance of passive ability Archer’s Focus from 60 meters to 40 meters. Reduce the maximum additional damage of the passive from 80 to 70.

Hela

Reduce base health from 275 to 250.

Magik

Increase Umbral Incursion damage in Darkchild form from 115 to 135.

Moon Knight

Increase the number of talons generated by Hand of Khonshu (ultimate ability) from 10 to 14.

Increase the explosion radius of each talon from 4 meters to 5 meters.

Namor

Adjust the throwing feel of Monstro Spawn and Frozen Spawn. Now, Namor can more accurately throw them to the desired location.

Psylock

Now Dance of the Butterfly (ultimate ability) will check for barriers (including Magneto’s Metal Bulwark, Hulk’s Indestructible Guard, etc.).

The Punisher

Slightly reduce the spread of Deliverance and Adjudication.

Scarlet Witch

Increase Chaos Control’s fixed damage from 50/s to 60/s.

Reduce the percentage damage per second from 5% to 3%.

Increase Chthonian Burst’s projectile damage from 30 to 35.

Storm

Increase Wind Blade projectile speed from 100m/s to 150m/s and left-click damage from 50 to 55.

Increase Bolt Rush damage from 70 to 80.

After releasing Omega Hurricane (ultimate ability), the bonus health provided for herself will be increased from 350 to 450. Moreover, following its conclusion, the extra health will no longer vanish instantly but will instead diminish at a rate of 100 per second.

Squirrel Girl

Addition of a new effect to the Unbeatable Squirrel Tsunami (ultimate ability): the squirrels will rush towards the nearest enemy after bouncing instead of bouncing randomly.

Reduce the squirrel tsunami health from 600 to 300.

Winter Soldier

Increase the bonus health provided by Bionic Hook and Tainted Voltage from 30 to 40.

Increase Roterstern’s projectile damage from 70 to 75.

Reduce the area damage from 70 to 65 and reduce damage decay from 65% at 40 meters to 60%.

Increase base health from 250 to 275.

Wolverine

Increase base health from 300 to 350.

Reduce the damage reduction ratio provided by Undying Animal from 50% to 40%.

Marvel Rivals Fantastic four.

Vanguard

Captain America

Reduce the delay time for shield restoration after releasing Living Legend from 3s to 2s.

Reduce Liberty Rush cooldown from 12s to 10s.

Increase base health from 650 to 675.

Reduce the energy cost for releasing Freedom Charge (ultimate ability) from 3400 to 3100

Reduce the additional health provided per second to self after releasing it from 110 to 100.

Doctor Strange

Add damage falloff to Maelstrom of Madness and Gamma Maelstrom. Starting at 5 meters and reducing to 70% at 8 meters.

Slightly decrease the shield value recovery rate after releasing Shield of the Seraphim from 80/s to 70/s.

Thor

Increase base health from 500 to 525.

Added immunity to control effects during God of Thunder (ultimate ability).

Hulk

Reduce the Indestructible Guard gamma shield value for Hero Hulk from 250 to 200.

Venom

Increase the Symbiotic Resilience bonus health ratio gained per lost health point from 1 to 1.2.

Increase the base damage of Feast of the Abyss (ultimate ability) from 40 to 50.

Strategist

Cloak & Dagger

Reduce Dagger Storm cooldown from 15s to 12s.

Increase the number of dashes in Eternal Bond (ultimate ability) from 3 to 4.

Jeff the Land Shark

Adjust It’s Jeff! (ultimate ability) range from a 10m sphere to a 10m radius, 5m high cylindrical spell field.

Increase the healing of Joyful Splash from 140/s to 150/s.

Luna Snow

Increase the interval for switching between healing and damage in Fate of Both Worlds from 0.1s to 0.5s.

Mantis

Reduce Nature’s Favor (passive) movement boost from 2.5m/s to 1.5m/s.

Rocket Raccoon

Increase the healing of Repair Mode from 60 per/s to 70 per/s.

Marvel rivals dracula.

Team-Up Abilities

Hawkeye – Black Widow

Reduce Hawkeye’s season bonus from 20% to 15%.

Hela – Thor – Loki

Reduce Hela’s season bonus from 20% to 15%.

Luna Snow- Namor

Increase Frozen Spawn damage from 25 to 27.

Increase Frozen Spawn slowing effect applied to hit enemies from 25% to 30%.

Increase berserk state Frozen Spawn damage from 16 to 18.

Rocket Raccoon – The Punisher – Winter Soldier

Reduce the cooldown of Ammo Invention from 45s to 40s.

Scarlet Witch – Magneto

Increase Metallic Fusion projectile damage from 55 to 60.

Increase Metallic Fusion spell field damage from 30 to 35.

Thor – Storm – Captain America