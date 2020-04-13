Tiger King Fans Convinced That New Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Skin Is Based on John Finlay

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare launched its third online season this past week, which included a brand new Battle Pass and several new unlockable items. Coincidentally, this Season 3 released arrived a couple of weeks after the debut of Netflix’s documentary series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, which has become the most talked-about program in the entire country. Call of Duty players who have started the new Battle Pass have noticed that one of the new operator skins bares a striking resemblance to John Finlay, Tiger King star Joe Exotic’s former husband.

Throughout the main Tiger King series, John Finlay was seen with his hair completely buzzed and his shirt off, revealing all of the tattoos across his chest, stomach, and arms. Those who have downloaded Modern Warfare‘s Season 3 Battle Pass have noticed that one of the instant download items is a new skin for the operator Yegor, one that makes him look exactly like John Finlay.

Both Finlay and the Yegor skin have a short buzz cut, they’re wearing similar pants, and each is missing his respective shirt, showing off a horde of tattoos on their body From head-to-toe, these guys look almost identical. While it’s not likely that Call of Duty had John Finlay in mind when it created the skin for Yegor, it’s hard not to see the resemblance.

Take a look for yourself below, and let us know if you think Yegor’s new style lines up with John Finlay.

Is it just me or does the new Yegor topless operator skin look A LOT like #TigerKing‘s #JohnFinlay?!! #PS4share pic.twitter.com/TEJn85JLWi — Ste Knight Waveform Transmitter Ed. (@SteMachine) April 13, 2020

So I guess they added John Finlay from #tigerking in the new call of duty update 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3GANMfy3RS — Ronny Cobb (@MostCallMeCobb) April 8, 2020

They added Joe Exotic’s boyfriend, John Finlay, to Modern Warfare!!! pic.twitter.com/WZvayQD5yj — Ryan Lemke (@ItsRyanLemke) April 8, 2020

Yegor season 3 operator skin (Left) and John Finlay from The Tiger King (Right). Modern Warfare you ain’t slick lol pic.twitter.com/dAuZ1jgibm — ExesTransaction (@exestransaction) April 9, 2020

Lmaoooo Call of Duty just straight up ripped off John Finlay’s likeness pic.twitter.com/uc82UgFXtU — MathU (@mattargi) April 8, 2020

This is a John Finlay skin and nobody can tell me otherwise pic.twitter.com/FlbSipbESS — Weber (@ItsWebsy) April 8, 2020

