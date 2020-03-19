Todd McFarlane Loved Spawn’s Mortal Kombat 11 Fatalities for Always Having One More Brutal Step

Spawn’s got some vicious Fatalities in Mortal Kombat 11 even by Mortal Kombat standards, and Todd McFarlane, the creator of Spawn, unsurprisingly liked them a lot. Spawn’s two Fatalities use some of the most iconic parts of the character’s kit like his necroplasmic energy, his cape, and his chains, and just when you think the kills are about done, there’s one more step to the equation to seal the opponent’s fate. That’s exactly what McFarlane liked most about the Fatalities that he said just kept twisting the knife and taking the Fatalities one step further to even go beyond a 10/10 kill.

Fatalities are a core part of any Mortal Kombat game and a defining moment for each fighter, so we of course had to ask McFarlane what he thought of Spawn’s Fatalities during an interview about the character’s Mortal Kombat 11 appearance. McFarlane essentially gave NetherRealm Studios free reign to make Spawn work in Mortal Kombat and had conversations about using different parts of the character like his cape and chains within his Fatalities.

“So, whatever you do in characters and your game … he’s got a couple of other elements on him too, which is his cape and his chains,” McFarlane said of his conversations with NetherRealm. “Maybe from time to time you may want those to be important, right? You can either use them as enhancements and/or his weapons. I’ll let you guys sort of decide what you want to do.”

McFarlane saw the storyboards for the Fatalities first, but they weren’t nearly as cool as the finished product, he said. When he saw the Fatalities in all their brutal glory, he said the things he liked best about them are the same things that would probably offend his mom.

“It’s that just when you sort of thought it couldn’t get any worse for the bad guy – the loser, if you will – that he goes just one more step deeper, right?” he said. “So it’s like, ‘Okay, I killed you to scale 10 out of 10 number. I’m going to kill you up to 15 out of 10?’ Right? So, make sure that I put the knife in and twist it about four times. Which, like I said, may horrify certain people’s sensibilities but for those of us that understand it, we just go, ‘Shoot, that was cool, man.’”

With his vicious Fatalities and other powerful moves, McFarlane said Spawn was a natural fit for Mortal Kombat. He’s also on board with Spawn fans who think it’s time for the character to get his own game once again.

Spawn is now available in Mortal Kombat 11 as an early access fighter in the Kombat Pack.