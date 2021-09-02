Tokyo Game Show 2021 Schedule Teases News from Xbox, Square Enix, and More

✖

This year’s Tokyo Game Show event is scheduled to get underway at the end of the month when the first day of panels and reveals kicks off on September 30th, and ahead of that date, we now have a schedule full of things to look forward to. Exhibitors confirmed for the event include Xbox, Square Enix, Capcom, and several other big-name publishers as well as groups like miHoYo which recently rose to fame through Genshin Impact.

The full schedule – or at least the schedule that’s been revealed so far – for Tokyo Game Show 2021 can be seen via the organizer’s site. An opening event will take place on September 30th followed by a keynote presentation, and from there, we’ll see some well-known names take the stage.

Xbox is one of the names that stands out the most among those listed with the separate exhibitor list providing more details about specific presentations. For Xbox’s, “some exclusive news and content” was teased for their event which is scheduled to take place on September 30th. Many publishers and studios have begun teasing their plans, too, in tweets like the one above from the Genshin Impact creators that asks players to tune into the October 3rd presentation.

“Jump in and join Xbox as we bring our gaming ecosystem gaming to the world," a preview of the Xbox presentation said.. “We have some exclusive news and content to share and ... Tokyo Game Show 2021 is our stage.”

Konami will also be present and will be showing off the new Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel game and more. Spike Chunsoft, 505 Games, Bandai Namco, Level 5, Sega, Tencent Games, Koei Tecmo, Konami, and a few others have also confirmed their plans to attend Tokyo Game Show, though several parts of the schedule are either blank or they lack full details about what’s planned for each individual panel or presentation.

Tokyo Game Show is scheduled to take place starting on September 30th and will continue until October 3rd.