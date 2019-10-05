New Tokyo Ghoul Game Reveals Trailer

There’s a new Tokyo Ghoul game coming out next month, and we’ve now gotten a first look at the gameplay of some of the playable Ghouls thanks to a new trailer released this week. The game’s called Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist, and it’s scheduled to be released in November so that fans of the manga can pick a side to play as either the Ghouls or the Investigators, each of them with their own unique powers and abilities.

The trailer above shows off some more of the playable characters, some of which will be familiar if you aren’t new to Tokyo Ghoul. We get a look not only at their appearances in the game but also the abilities they’ll be using and the enemies they’ll be using them against.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist’s full cast of powerful heroes includes other series stalwarts such as the renowned Gourmet ghoul, Shu Tsukiyama; the Serpent ghoul, Nishiki Nishio; the Manager of the :re coffee shop and wife to Kaneki, Touka Kirishima; the powerful executive, Naki; the Black Rabbit of Goat organization, Ayato Kirishima; and former ghoul investigator, Seidou Takizawa, otherwise known as Owl,” an announcement shared alongside the trailer said to tell more about who we’re seeing in the trailer.

If you’ve been keeping up with the past releases in the Tokyo Ghoul franchise, you’ll know that this is the first video game based on the series that’s coming to the West. Like other anime and manga adaptations from Bandai Namco, this one is made with a focus on multiplayer where players are joined by three other teammates and go up against another team of four. This is where it matters whether you end up playing as the Investigators or the Ghouls since each of them have their own unique abilities.

“Get ready for fast-paced online play with matches divided into 4-vs-4 Ghoul vs investigator teams,” a description of the multiplayer action reads. “Challenge your friends and perfect your abilities to see who will reign supreme in a gruesome battle for victory.”

Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist is scheduled to be released on November 15th for the PlayStation 4 and PC platforms, and you’re able to pre-order the game ahead of that date by heading to Bandai Namco’s site.