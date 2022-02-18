Tom Holland’s Uncharted Will Have One Major Box Office Advantage Over Spider-Man: No Way Home





Uncharted will carry one big advantage over Spider-Man: No Way Home during its theatrical run. China will allow the Tom Holland movie to screen in the country, an opportunity not afforded to the last MCU feature. March 14th will see the movie release In China after opening in 15 international markets last weekend. The Sony property managed to bring home $22 million and that total will only grow over time. It also signals a bit of a shift for China as it relates to big blockbusters. The Batman will also see a March release after some speculation about it getting left out of the territory as well. It will be interesting to monitor if these massive films are back or if these two movies are the exception to the rule. However, there’s no doubt this can only help Uncharted as it gets the wind in its sails from such a large market coming open unexpectedly.

On Thursday, Sony’s latest posted $3.7 million a box office return. That’s an encouraging start for the Tom Holland vehicle in the United States. Some estimates had Uncharted logging about $30 million in this extended weekend. But, these numbers might indicate the possibility of an even bigger take. Add that to the fact that the movie seems to be a crowd-pleaser with impressive action sequences, and you have the recipe for a surprise hit.

Here’s how Sony is describing what they hope is the start of the Uncharted franchise:

“Street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother…but only if they can learn to work together.”

Uncharted is in theaters now.

