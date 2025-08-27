Tomb Raider Remaster Speculation Escalates Following New Posts

Are we finally about to see a triumphant return of the Tomb Raider: Legend continuity in the form of new remakes? Recent posts from the official Tomb Raider X account have sparked some fans to speculate about remasters coming soon, especially after Aspyr Media has been on a remaster spree withTomb Raider I-III Remastered and Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered, the latter of which released earlier this year. Are recent posts now teasing a proper remaster for the Tomb Raider: Legend trilogy, like some online netizens speculate?

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Reddit user JasonvsFreddyvs, the Tomb Raider X account has been sprinkling hints about the return of the Legend Trilogy recently, with the frequency of these teases becoming more noticeable. Last week, before Gamescom, the Tomb Raider X account called out Tomb Raider: Underworld, one of the titles part of the Legends continuity, by name and added fuel to the speculation woodpile ahead of the big event.

🦈 Tomb Tours is BACK, and we are heading to the Mediterranean in Tomb Raider: Underworld. Dive in to solve ancient puzzles, say hello to Underpus, and dodge a shark or two. The reward? Thor’s gauntlet and a chance to meet Atlantean queen. 👑 #TombRaider pic.twitter.com/mmKOR6Wm7k — Tomb Raider (@tombraider) August 19, 2025

While there wasn’t a Legend trilogy remaster reveal during the popular video game show, another X post published this week brought up Tomb Raider: Underworld again, this time bringing Tomb Raider: Legend into things and showing the polygonal progression through the trilogy.

🏆 From 7,000 polygons in Legend to over 32,000 in Underworld, Lara Croft’s drastic change earned her a Guinness World Record in 2010 for 'Most Detailed Video Game Character.' #TombRaider #GuinnessWorldRecords pic.twitter.com/LzhiVO4HaO — Tomb Raider (@tombraider) August 26, 2025

The consistent mentioning of the trilogy has left some fans with the impression that a proper remaster is in the works. While Reddit user JasonvsFreddyvs cautions that this speculation should be taken with a grain of salt, it seems likely that Tomb Raider: Underworld and the Legend trilogy will be remastered for modern hardware in the near future, possibly as soon as 2026, given the rapid release schedule of past remasters.

Thanks to these recent remasters and series releases, Tomb Raider: Underworld and Tomb Raider: Anniversary are the only classic series titles not available on current consoles in some new form, leaving the Legend trilogy as the only classic Tomb Raider story continuity that remains incomplete for modern audiences. The last time the Legend trilogy was available together was during the PS3 and Xbox 360 era. Still, PlayStation players also lacked access to certain content exclusive to the Xbox 360 versions.

Tomb Raider: Legend received a re-release last year on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, and it’s possible that more re-releases could follow based on its performance, which might make a potential remaster seem unnecessary. According to rumors and art asset leaks revealed earlier this year, a remake of Tomb Raider: Anniversary, the second game in the Legend continuity, was in development in 2019.

Think you'll spend a quiet Sunday eating chocolate?

Sorry, but Crystal Dynamics & Virtuos Shanghai's cancelled remake of “Tomb Raider: Anniversary” is resurfacing, with very early assets from its development (dating back to 2019) which have been leaked on Archive(.)org.

1/3 pic.twitter.com/ccvXVKeBrx — Infinity Tomb Raider | #noAIinTR (@infinityTRaider) April 20, 2025

However, it appears that this potential Tomb Raider: Anniversary remake project was scrapped, and these assets were still early in development under an older engine, meaning they likely won’t be representative of what players will see if a remake of Tomb Raider: Anniversary surfaces in the future.

Currently, since there have been no official announcements of plans to adapt the Legend trilogy fully, fans can only try to read between the lines via official social media posts. Fans of Tomb Raider were also hoping for some announcement about Tomb Raider 12 to occur recently, but that hope hasn’t panned out yet either. Apart from rumors that the game will run in Unreal Engine 5 and that developer Crystal Dynamics has been struggling, not much has been revealed about the next step in the series.

What are your thoughts on the potential for a Legend trilogy remake to be coming to modern systems soon? Are these X posts from the official Tomb Raider X account hinting at such a project, or are fans reading too deeply into them? Let us know in the comments below.