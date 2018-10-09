‘Tomb Raider’ Congratulates Ubisoft On ‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ Launch

UPDATE: Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed account has responded!

Be it under cover of mud or darkness, the strong band together to set the world aright.☺🏹 //t.co/DXHkvXXy74 — Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) October 8, 2018

Even though Shadow of the Tomb Raider has been making the rounds for nearly over a month now, showcasing Lara Croft’s continued dominance over her enemies, there’s always room for one more female heroine. And Assassin’s Creed Odyssey introduced just that over the weekend with the awesome Kassandra.

And in reaction to the game’s launch, the Tomb Raider Twitter account recently posted a congratulations to Ubisoft for the launch of their game, along with an image that fans of video game heroines are sure to love.

The Tomb Raider team noted, “Congratulations to the @AssassinsCreed team on an amazing launch — we can’t wait to play! (Also Kassandra’s biceps have a very special place in our heart.)” And for good measure, they put together an awesome image featuring both Lara Croft and Kassandra posing with flexed muscles.

Congratulations to the @AssassinsCreed team on an amazing launch – we can’t wait to play! (Also Kassandra’s biceps have a very special place in our heart 💪😍) 🖼️ by @Tholia_Artworks pic.twitter.com/poRSUbQu88 — Tomb Raider (@tombraider) October 8, 2018

Fans have since responded to the image, with many loving what they’re seeing.

Kudos to the Tomb Raider team for handing out a congrats. Perhaps Ubisoft will respond in kind with an image of their own, yeah? Fingers crossed on that one.

Both Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey are available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. They’re both worth checking out, as you can check out the Shadow of the Tomb Raider review here; and the Assassin’s Creed Odyssey review here!