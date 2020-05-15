Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 Soundtrack Announced and Released on Spotify

One of the most defining parts of the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 games is available ahead of the remastered games’ releases now that Activision has release the soundtrack for the games. The soundtrack features 18 songs that come from the original games, and you don’t even have to wait until September to listen to it. It’s available now on Spotify, though there are a few songs that were included in the original games that haven’t been brought over to this new soundtrack.

The official Twitter account for the Tony Hawk Pro Skater games shared a link with its followers to the Spotify playlist where the soundtrack is found. Dead Kennedys, Rage Against the Machine, Primus, and Bad Religion are just a few of the artists who will have their tracks featured in the newly remastered games based on what’s seen in the playlist’s tracks.

A full list of the tracks and the artists responsible for them can be seen below: –

What lyrics come to your head first? 🎧 Skate to songs from the era-defining soundtrack #THPS https://t.co/pwW052ooSY pic.twitter.com/9D73rg7w8W — Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 (@TonyHawkTheGame) May 15, 2020

"Police Truck" – Dead Kennedys

"Superman" – Goldfinger

"Jerry Was a Race Car Driver" – Primus

"New Girl" – The Suicide Machines

"Here and Now" – The Ernies

"Euro-Barge" – The Vandals

"Blood Brothers" – Papa Roach

"Guerilla Radio" – Rage Against the Machine

"Pin the Tail on the Donkey" – Naughty by Nature

"You" – Bad Religion

"When Worlds Collide" – Powerman 5000

"No Cigar" – Milencolin

"Cyclone" – Dub Pistols

"May 16" – Lagwagon

"Subculture" – Styles of Beyond, Dieselboy + Kaos

"Heavy Metal Winner" – Consumed

"Evil Eye" – Fu Manchu

"Five Lessons Learned" – Swingin' Utters

Some songs are notably absent from the playlist, but it’s unclear if those will be added a later date or if this lineup is the one we can expect from the remastered games. Music licensing situations may be to blame for songs that aren’t there, but even if some are omitted, the list still has a strong collection of tracks.

Just as the games will feature songs form the original releases, they’ll also feature a returning roster of pro skaters. Tony Hawk will of course be in the game and will be joined by others like Bob Burnquist and Elissa Steamer, and the venues the athletes will skate through will also look familiar to those who played the originals.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 are planned for a release on September 4th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.