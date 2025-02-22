Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater Tease Hints at 3+4 Remakes

It is finally time, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater fans. The follow up to Vicarious Visions’ critically acclaimed remake Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 will be revealed in nine days, on March 4th. Thanks to the addition of a countdown clock on the game franchise’s official website, we know down to the second when that announcement will happen. However, that isn’t everything the new home page teases. There is a very blurry background image that seems to be one of the levels from the new Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater game, which would indicate whether this was a whole new entry in the series or the 3+4 remake that has everyone clamoring. It seems some fans might have figured out which location is represented in that image.

In September last year, the Birdman himself Tony Hawk stated “there will be a future” for his video game series. It wasn’t quite clear if that meant it would be a brand new entry or another remake, but it was exciting news for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater fans nonetheless. Then just a few days ago, a couple of teases seem to steer towards remaster or remake territory. Now, with this latest finding, it seems this upcoming release will indeed be Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4.

From the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater subreddit, a post features the full teaser image that is slightly less blurred. Players familiar with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 may have recognized it fairly immediately. Although it’s not entirely clear, it does look very similar to the third entry’s Skater Island level, which is based on a real skate park that is now closed due to a collapsed roof. Getting to the bottom of this mystery was the Reddit user a_hawk_1323 who originally posted this comparison. They were able to find or recreate a similarly framed photo of the original game’s Skater Island, and it is shockingly nearly identical.

Even with the image blurred, there are details that do stand out that give it away that this is Skater Island. Namely, the box on the left with the flat rail, and the lower box with the euro gap and down rail. It does look like the map will differ in some ways in terms of the look. The park seems like it’s in pretty rough shape considering there is a hole in the roof. Another Reddit user on the aforementioned post stated they believe the damaged roof is a reference to the real Skater Island’s roof collapsing. There also seems to be a lot of puddles around the park, which were not present in the original version.

Beyond the new teaser image and countdown clock, the webpage does seem to confirm that Iron Galaxy is developing the upcoming Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 remake. This may be the reasoning behind the game’s supposed codename “Project Chicago,” as the developer’s headquarters is in the city. The company is known for its work on remasters and ports, including the PC port of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2.

Are you excited for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4? Let us know in the comments below.