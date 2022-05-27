Top Gun: Maverick Custom Xbox Series S Revealed

✖

Xbox has created a special Top Gun: Maverick-themed Xbox Series S. Top Gun: Maverick is one of the most anticipated movies of the summer because it was supposed to release in the summer of 2020. Sadly, the film was delayed multiple times, but it's finally almost here. A number of critics have had a chance to see Top Gun: Maverick and have showered it with nearly unanimous praise. The sequel arrives nearly 40 years after the original film and features a new cast of pilots alongside Tom Cruise's Maverick as he attempts to teach them the rules of the air.

To celebrate the release of the film, Xbox has revealed a limited edition Top Gun: Maverick Xbox Series S. The new Xbox Series S features a really cool design of Maverick's iconic pilot helmet using the console's ventilation holes in addition to a red and black color scheme wrapping the console. The console will also feature the Top Gun: Maverick logo and a controller that looks like the control panel for a fighter jet. The official Xbox Twitter account is giving away the console and fans can enter into the contest by following and retweeting the account. The giveaway ends on June 10th, so fans have plenty of time to enter into the giveaway. Xbox will also have a Top Gun: Maverick DLC pack for Microsoft Flight Simulator on May 27th, 2022.

Sadly, it's unlikely that Microsoft will release the console for people to purchase. Microsoft also gave away a bunch of custom Star Wars Xbox Series S consoles in celebration of May the 4th earlier this month. The consoles featured designs of iconic LEGO Star Wars characters such as BB-8, Darth Vader, Darth Maul, and several others.

Top Gun: Maverick releases exclusively in movie theaters on May 27th, 2022. ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry gave the film a 4.5/5 and stated: "The film is the rare sequel that outdoes the original in every way, delivering the ultimate theatrical experience that will have audiences convinced they've just hit crossed Mach 5 themselves."

