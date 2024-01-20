Warhammer: The Old World's Next Army Revealed

Warhammer: The Old World is going green for their next release. Today, Games Workshop revealed that the Orcs and Goblin Tribes would be the next army released for Warhammer: The Old World, its new game heavily inspired by Warhammer Fantasy Battles. As part of the next wave of releases, Games Workshop will release an Orc and Goblin Tribes Battalion box containing 73 miniatures meant to serve as the foundation of an Orc and Goblin army. Games Workshop will also release two brand new miniatures – a Black Orc Warboss and Orc Shaman Ogdruz Swampdigga. Both new miniatures will be released in resin and can be seen below.

A number of classic Warhammer Fantasy miniatures will also be re-released for the new army, with a mix of plastic, resin, and metal miniatures. Notably, several miniatures will be released as Made to Order, including the Marauder Giant, a classic model from 1990 that served as a perennial favorite in the Golden Demon painting contest. Other rare miniatures re-released for the line include the Orc Shaman on War Wyvern, Stone Trolls and River Trolls and the Black Orc Big Boss with Axe and Shield.

Warhammer: The Old World is a new game that utilizes the Warhammer Fantasy game setting and miniatures from that game. The game focuses more on unit vs. unit combat, with players moving their armies in rank and files across battlefields, hoping to gain the advantage by charging or The game formally launches today, and pre-orders for the first two armies – the Bretonnians and Tomb Kings – sold out very quickly several weeks ago. However, Warhammer: The Old World product should still be available at Games Workshop stores and the company has also stated that more army boxes (which form the foundation of a Warhammer: The Old World army) will be back in stock eventually.