Popular Warhammer 40K Game Free for Limited Time

GOG.com is giving away a Warhammer 40,000 game for free until June 16th, giving fans a limited time to claim this title. This turn-based strategy game is a perfect introduction to the grim and dark world of Warhammer 40K. Strategy enthusiasts and Warhammer fans won’t want to miss out on this deal. The game in question is a popular title developed by Proxy Studios called Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics of War, but it will only be free for a couple of days.

Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics of War was released in 2018 and has remained a beloved strategy game focusing on military conquest over diplomacy. Players must master empire-building, resource management, and tactical combat as they lead one of four factions. These include the Astra Militarum, Space Marines, Orks, and Necrons. Each has different abilities, strategies, and more.

Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics of War has earned positive reviews thanks to its detailed mechanics and faithful representation of the Warhammer 40K universe. A wide range of strategies is available thanks to the varied factions the player can choose from.

Those who claim the game before the free offer ends on June 16th will be able to play through the entire game. It also grants access to the multiplayer modes, and this promotion will likely see more players jumping into the game, both new and returning ones.

Warhammer 40K fans have been treated well in 2025. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has been an incredible success with numerous updates and a third title on the way. Games Workshop has also partnered with other developers to announce titles like Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus 2 and Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy as well. Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics of War is a perfect introduction to Warhammer 40K strategy games and the best way to prepare for even more titles.