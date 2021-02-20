Twitch Asks Blizzard Fans For Their Most Epic Moments

Blizzcon was today and Twitch decided to ask fans about their most epic moments in games from the developer. Now, there have been numerous landmark releases from Blizzard. Everything from World of Warcraft, Starcraft, Overwatch, and Diablo are all among their works. Fans were excited to see what the developer had up their sleeves. Diablo IV and Overwatch 2 mentions helped make the crowd not feel like they were being ignored. But there’s just a feeling that maybe there could have been more. However, that can’t take away the fun you’ve had in Vanilla WOW or in that frenetic first year of Overwatch. Check out the collection of memories down below.

What's the most epic moment you've ever experienced in a Blizzard game? — Twitch (@Twitch) February 20, 2021

Leaks had indicated that there would be some mention of Overwatch 2. But, nothing is coming this year and that sent some Blizzard fans into a frenzy. However, the company had previously mentioned that neither title would fit into the 2021 window. That will never stop the die-hards from feeling a bit left out in the wind though. Diablo announcements will probably keep them warm for the moment, but it is interesting that there wasn’t anything completely new tossed out for the occasion.

What is your favorite Blizzard memory? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the responses down below: