Twitch Launches New Stat-Tracking League of Legends Extension

Twitch and Riot Games added a new League of Legends extension to the streaming platform on Thursday to give viewers a more detailed way to keep up with their favorite players’ in-game stats. It’s called the “Live Tracker,” and it’s available for anyone who streams League and wants to give their viewers a closer look at their builds, stats, and more. The Twitch extension is live now as of February 20th and was introduced as part of the ongoing “League Week” event.

League’s Live Tracker works by giving players the tools to look through several different League stats and other insights they might be interested in if they want to follow along with streamers’ plans during matches. It incorporates data straight from the players’ matches into their streams for viewers to look through.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Designed to bring League of Legends communities closer together, the Live Tracker extension promotes real-time interaction between the streamer, viewer, and the game,” Twitch said. “By bringing live game data into an overlay extension on Twitch, the extension gives viewers unprecedented access into a streamer’s gameplay stats. When activated on a channel, viewers can inspect a streamer’s Scoreboard, Summoner stats, Build Summary, and Match History for the current match to get an insider’s look at their match strategies live and on-demand.”

You’ve never seen the game quite like this. League Week on Twitch continues with the launch of the Live Tracker Extension, a new way to get live and on-demand stats for LoL matches. Learn more at https://t.co/n02mYycWon. pic.twitter.com/AFuLz0L6TF — Twitch (@Twitch) February 20, 2020

Like an expanded version of the scoreboard that opens in a normal game, this Live Tracker has all kinds of information in it like teams’ total creep scores and win rates for players. You’ll also be able to see stat pertaining to the other team’s champions that you wouldn’t normally be able to see when the streamer hits tab, including opposing players’ vision scores.

For those who want to keep up with what their favorite players are building, the tracker also includes a “Build Summary” feature that tracks which items they build and in what order. It also keeps up with how skills are leveled throughout the course of a match.

“To see how a streamer upgrades their character throughout a match, viewers can check out the Build tab,” Twitch continued. “The Build Summary provides viewers a live look at the streamer’s champion, spells, abilities, and the order at which they are upgraded, along with their associated hotkey. Viewers can also see a timeline of all purchased items, as well as selected runes and their associated tree.”

League’s Live Tracker is only usable if the streamers install itthemselves though, so hopefully your favorite content creators will be up for it.