Twitch has announced that Twitch Sings, the platform's streaming karaoke game, will officially shut down on January 1, 2021. Given that it only officially launched back in April 2019, this means that it will have been available for only about a year and a half total. As for the answer to why Twitch Sings is shutting down, good luck making heads or tails of Twitch's official reasoning -- which seems to boil down to, "it's shutting down because it is and we're going to use that money for other things."

"As we look to the future, we have decided to invest in broader tools and services that will help support and grow the entire music community on Twitch," the official announcement of Twitch Sings' impending closure reads in part. "Because of this, we have made the difficult decision to close Twitch Sings on January 1, 2021. This community has inspired us with their talent and passion, and we thank you all for what you’ve given to Twitch Sings over the years."

Twitch Sings will remain available until January 1, 2021, but Twitch will begin removing Twitch Sings content from videos and clips beginning December 1st. Once the shutdown officially occurs, the FAQ about it makes it seem like literally everything that Twitch Sings once housed or enabled will be completely scrubbed. In the meantime, Twitch Sings has released a 400-song backlog of new music for folks to play around with until it all disappears forever at the beginning of the new year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Twitch Sings right here.

