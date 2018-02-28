TwitchCon 2018 Location and Dates Announced

TwitchCon is returning to California once again with the next convention of streamers and viewers opening its doors in San Jose, Calif. on Oct. 26-28.

“TwitchCon has continued to grow year over year with our diverse and inclusive community playing a major role in defining the content through their feedback and participation in on-site activities,” TwitchCon director Krystal Herring said in a press release. “As with our previous three conventions, we are keeping things fresh with a new location. And since San Jose has a proven track record of successfully holding major events with plenty of great places to eat and stay, it’s exciting to give our attendees a new city to explore for all of the expected community meetups.”

The dates and location of TwitchCon 2018 were announced on Wednesday with the information being shared through the TwitchCon Twitter account as well as the main Twitch account. This year’s convention will be held inside the San Jose McEnery Convention Center, the latest venue to hold the convention after it was previously held in various centers in San Francisco, San Diego, and Long Beach.

We have something to share, and we think you’re gonna like it. Join us for #TwitchCon 2018 on October 26-28 in (dramatic pause…) San Jose, CA! Get your travel plans ready with special hotel deals right here: https://t.co/h9kTzwqQg8 pic.twitter.com/SdPUFLvFs7 — TwitchCon 2018 (@TwitchCon) February 28, 2018

At the moment, there’s not much more information to be gained from the TwitchCon site. It reiterates the information provided in the tweet about the dates and location, but tickets aren’t on sale just yet, though those who are interested in attending the convention can enter their email address to stay up to date on when the tickets go on sale. Prices for the 2018 convention’s tickets weren’t listed either, but last year’s convention tickets may serve as an indicator for how much this convention will cost. TwitchCon 2017’s tickets were anywhere between $89 to $129 for individual days with three-day passes being a better bargain if attendees planned to visit the convention center each day.

While attendees can’t buy tickets just yet, hotel options can already be explored with discounted rates available for TwitchCon goers. A link at the top of the site takes potential attendees to a third-party site where certain hotels in San Jose have been secured by Twitch at discounted rates for those who want to book early.

More information on the ticket pricing and availability is expected to come soon from Twitch.