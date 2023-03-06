Twitter Breaks Following New Problem With API

Social media company Twitter has today released a statement in light of numerous different aspects of the website not functioning as intended. In recent months, Twitter has been experiencing a number of different problems and has even outright gone down at times. And while Twitter as a whole didn't stop working outright today, the site is still dealing with a number of different issues that have come about after the company tried to implement a new change behind the scenes.

Within the past hour, a variety of core features with Twitter stopped working for millions of users around the globe. While some reported that they weren't able to access the platform whatsoever at first, others simply found that links, videos, and other accompanying media were not loading as intended. In the wake of these widespread errors coming about, Twitter ended up releasing a statement to clarify just what caused this matter in the first place.

"Some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now," said Twitter's official support account in a recent message to users. "We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences. We're working on this now and will share an update when it's fixed."

In short, the reason for these widespread troubles seems to involve Twitter's API. For those unaware, an API (Application Programming Interface) is the aspect of Twitter that allows for aforementioned things like pictures, videos, and web articles to be viewed in one's feed. Some users have reported that they have received messages claiming that their "current API plan does not include access to this endpoint." Basically, this suggests that Twitter may have locked itself out of its own API in a bizarre manner and is now looking to undo this move.

For now, it's hard to know how long it might take for those at Twitter to resolve these problems. Based on what we have seen in the past with errors of this type, it seems likely that Twitter could be back up and running like normal in the coming minutes or hours. Either way, though, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com moving forward.

Have you been having problems with Twitter today for yourself? And when do you expect that these struggles with the platform will end up being resolved? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on social media (if you can) at @MooreMan12.