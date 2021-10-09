Tyler1 Is Already Frustrated About League of Legends Changes for Season 12

League of Legends developer Riot Games revealed earlier this week some of the first changes that it will be implemented with the game’s 12th Season of play kicks off in 2022. Of the adjustments that are being made, Riot explained that it’s planning to add two new dragon types, a new bounty system, and will further mix-up how items function. As a whole, these new additions to the long-running MOBA proved to be divisive amongst longtime fans. And of those who are trying to grapple with the new seasonal changes, Twitch star Tyler1 is perhaps taking it the hardest.

In a recent stream on his Twitch channel, Tyler1 watched the new video that Riot Games had released talking about the new features coming to League of Legends in Season 12. Without even getting a minute into the video, Tyler1 had to quickly pause it to take issue with a comment from Riot’s Jessica Nam, who expressed that she believed the team did a good job with champion balance this year. “What are they f***ing talking about? Like, I’m not gonna make it through this,” he said. “We’re thirty seconds in, I’m about to punch my monitor.”

After continuing to vent about how those at Riot seem out of touch with League of Legends, Tyler1 continued to watch the video detailing the future changes. In a general sense, although he found that some of the new features seem fun, he wasn’t sure how balanced they might be once in the game. Specifically when it comes to the dragons, Tyler1 found that the new map changes seem quite interesting, but he’s concerned that they won’t be implemented properly.

As a whole, all of these new additions to League of Legends aren’t set to actually hit the game for a bit longer. They’ll first be coming to the game’s Preseason phase, which is set to kick-off before the end of 2021. After this, the changes won’t be finalized fully until next year when Season 12 officially begins.

