Ubisoft Compensates For Honor Players After DDoS Attacks

Ubisoft has compensated For Honor players who had their gaming interrupted by DDoS attacks that took place last week.

The attacks took place throughout the week and targeted several Ubisoft games, For Honor included. Far Cry 5 and others also had their servers affected with players unable to connect to the games, and while Ubisoft said that it was working on fixing the issues, it wasn’t until later that the company confirmed DDoS attacks were the cause of the issues.

Now that the issues have been resolved, Ubisoft is making up for the time lost in For Honor with some Steel, an experience boost, and some free crates to hopefully pull some worthwhile loot from. Ubisoft shared the news on Twitter as well as the game’s forums to fill players in on what they’d be receiving.

Warriors, due to recent DDoS attacks impacting many games including For Honor, we’ll be granting all active players during the last month the following compensation: 1000 steel; 10 XP Boost, 2 Scavenger Crates PC players have received compensation, PS4, Xbox1 coming today! — For Honor (@ForHonorGame) July 19, 2018

It was said back when the tweet was first shared that players on the PC platform had already the compensation items while others on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One would get theirs later, but all players should now have the Steel and other items waiting for them. Other players responded with appreciation for Ubisoft’s decision to compensate players for something that wasn’t even within the company’s control due to the server issues stemming from the DDoS attacks.

Thanks guys! This wasn’t necessary though! It’s not your guys’ fault that the servers are getting ddosed. Ignore all the babies demanding “compensation” for something that isn’t in your control — liam mapplebeck (@mapplebeck_liam) July 19, 2018

The attacks had seemingly been going on for a while before Ubisoft confirmed on July 17 that DDoS attacks were indeed affecting the servers. Ubisoft Support’s tweet about the DDoS attacks is still pinned to the Twitter account, so while it looks like players aren’t having near as much trouble accessing their favorite Ubisoft games, the problem is apparently still being monitored.