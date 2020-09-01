New Ubisoft Forward Announced and Dated

Ubisoft today announced that a new Ubisoft Forward, the company's digital presentation event, will take place next week on September 10th. Specific video games announced as making an appearance include the upcoming Watch Dogs: Legion as well as the already released Hyper Scape, and more. This also serves as the official confirmation that the title previously known as Gods & Monsters will henceforth be referred to as Immortals Fenyx Rising. Notably absent from the announced lineup? The latest and greatest iteration in the Assassin's Creed franchise, Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

"The main show kicks-off at 12:00 PM PDT, when you can see what’s in store for games like Watch Dogs: Legion, Hyper Scape, and Rainbow Six Siege, as well as a much-anticipated update on our new IP, Immortals Fenyx Rising, formerly known as Gods & Monsters, and more yet-to-be revealed surprises," the official announcement reads in part. "If you still can’t get enough, stick around after the main show to see deep dives into two unreleased titles, exclusive to this edition of Ubisoft Forward."

Join us this September 10 for the latest reveals, updates and surprises at #UbiForward — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) September 1, 2020

As noted about, the new Ubisoft Forward event is set to kick off September 10th at 2PM ET/11AM PT with a pre-show while the main event starts at 3PM ET/noon PT. Players can also earn rewards for games like Roller Champions, For Honor, The Division 2, and Ghost Recon Breakpoint by watching the pre-show stuff so long as they log into their Ubisoft account. After the main show concludes, Ubisoft will be providing deep dives into two of the company's unreleased titles. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Ubisoft right here.

