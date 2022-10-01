Ubisoft Confirms Plans to Support Google Stadia Users Amid Shutdown

With Google Stadia shutting down, those who still frequented the platform have been left evaluating other options for where they'll play their games. For those who had Stadia libraries that contained some Ubisoft titles, the publisher has good news. Ubisoft announced this week that it plans to offer Stadia users the opportunity to bring their games over from that platform to Ubisoft Connect where they can be played on the PC.

The Ubisoft announcement was a bright spot for Stadia users amid the shutdown news and was shared on social media via the Ubisoft Support accounts. Ubisoft said it's working on the Stadia-to-Ubisoft-Connect transfers and will have more details to shared at a later date. Those details will also address what'll happen to people who were subscribed to Ubisoft+ and played on the Stadia platform.

"While Stadia will shut down on January 18, 2023, we're happy to share that we're working to bring the games you own on Stadia to PC through Ubisoft Connect," Ubisoft's support team said. "We'll have more to share regarding specific details as well as the impact for Ubisoft+ subscribers at a later date."

Though Google Stadia didn't last long enough to build up many meaningful memories around the platform, those who recall its earliest stages may recall that it was Ubisoft that partnered with Google to allow people to test the platform. Originally titled "Project Stream," this early iteration of Google Stadia's stream-based gameplay allowed people to play Assassin's Creed Odyssey for free via Google Chrome browsers.

Stadia's shutdown was followed by rumors that suggested the service would come to an end soon, rumors that were rebuked by Google before the news was eventually confirmed. In the announcement confirming the end of Stadia, Stadia vice president and GM Phil Harrison said Stadia didn't gain a meaningful audience to keep it afloat.

"A few years ago, we also launched a consumer gaming service, Stadia," Harrison said. "And while Stadia's approach to streaming games for consumers was built on a strong technology foundation, it hasn't gained the traction with users that we expected so we've made the difficult decision to begin winding down our Stadia streaming service."

Google Stadia will come to an end on January 18, 2023.