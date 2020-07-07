UFC 4 Reveal Date Confirmed by EA

✖

The UFC 4 reveal date has been confirmed. Taking to Twitter, EA confirmed that UFC 4 will be revealed -- presumably for PS4 and Xbox One, but possibly PS5 and Xbox Series X as well -- on July 11. The tweet makes no mention of the reveal coming during UFC 251, but thanks to a tweet from the official UFC Twitter account last month, we know that's when the reveal will go down.

Unfortunately, that's all we know. There's currently no word of platforms or a release date. Further, it's unclear how the reveal will go down. Obviously, it's going to happen at some point during UFC 251, presumably during the pre-show or during a commercial break. However, UFC 251 is behind a paywall. In other words, will the trailer be behind the paywall as well? Or will EA release it on social media and YouTube when it drops? You'd assume it will be the latter, but this hasn't been confirmed.

Meanwhile, it's unclear how meaty the look will be. Will we see gameplay? Will we get word of a cover star? Will it be a proper trailer or just a cinematic teaser? Unfortunately, for now, all we can do is speculate.

While EA has been slow to reveal the new UFC game, this week a leak spoiled its opportunity to reveal our first look at the title. The leak didn't reveal much of anything noteworthy, but it did reveal our first look at the title via screenshot and the following game description:

"In EA Sports UFC 4 the fighter you become is shaped by your fight style, your achievements, and your personality," reads an official description of the game found within the aforementioned listing. "No matter how or where you play EA Sports UFC 4 puts ‘you’ at the center of every fight."

(Photo: EA)

At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a release date or platforms for UFC 4. As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What are you hoping to see from the latest UFC game?

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.