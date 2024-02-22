Uncharted 2 Gets Exciting Update From Mark Wahlberg

Uncharted 2 just got a surprising update from Mark Wahlberg. ScreenRant sat down with the Arthur The King star to talk about the inspiring little movie. They had to ask Wahlberg about the sequel to his project with Tom Holland. Well, it seems that Sony Pictures recently called the actor to tell him to "start growing your mustache." That would seem to indicate things are going in the right direction. If that weren't enough, the star would also reveal that the script was recently completed. All of these signs are positive after Sony indicated that they thought Uncharted had the makings of a franchise featuring the Spider-Man actor and his friend.

"Actually, I just got a call today that they got the script in," Wahlberg revealed. "I can't grow a real beard and mustache, but they said, 'Start growing your mustache. It's gonna take awhile.' I'd be interested to see what the story's like, and where that adventure takes us. But I'm excited; I know audiences really loved the first one, so we'll see."

Mark Wahlberg Uncharted 2 Updates

(Photo: Sony Pictures)

Because of how quiet Sony had been on the topic of Uncharted 2, people have had to journey to find the actor. Mark Wahlberg also sat down with The Direct a while ago to confirm that there was work going on. With Uncharted 2, the script wasn't finished back then, so clearly the pace has picked up a bit for the PlayStation series. Wahlberg pointed out that there were a number of different directions the story for the second movie could go in. It seems that the writers have zeroed-in on something that works for them. Now, all fans can do is wait for an official announcement and reveal at some point in the future.

"I've heard lots of different ideas," Wahlberg previously shared. "I know somebody's written a script, and they're still working on it, and it would consist of having the mustache the whole entire time. Which completely makes sense; obviously, in that final scene, I have the mustache. I spent quite a bit of time growing it because, at one point, we tried to do it with a fake mustache, and, I don't know. I just don't have the confidence to pull it off. It just feels like there's a big piece of tape over my mouth, and I feel ridiculous."

He added, "I admire actors who can wear wigs and prosthetics and makeup and all that stuff. I've successfully worn one prosthetic, but that was long ago. When I finally got the mustache, people really appreciated it. And it was a nice tag to the end of that film. So if we can make it better than the first, you know, I'd be open to it, but I only know as much as you do right now."

Tom Holland Starring In Other Sony Franchises?

Sony fans have been waiting for Uncharted 2 for a while. (They've been eating just fine with The Last of Us in the meantime.) However, series star Tom Holland would like a chance to make a Jak and Daxter movie. Uncharted director Ruben Fleischer actually talked to the actor about the possibility. He told GamesRadar+ about that conversation and the coincidence that he'd already been working on Jak and Daxter before Holland even brought it up!

"Just by coincidence, somebody forwarded me an article where Tom Holland was asked if he could make any video game a movie, which would it be," Fleischer explained to the outlet. "He said Jak and Daxter and so, when I saw him earlier this week on this tour, I said, 'You know, Tom, someone told me that you want to make that movie. I'm actually trying to make it.' So there's the possibility that we could partner again on that one, which I'm really excited about."

