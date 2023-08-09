Oppenheimer Producer Wants to Make Another Uncharted Movie

Charles Roven, producer of Oppenheimer and other acclaimed films, has a desire to make another Uncharted movie. There's a massive boom in video game adaptations right now ranging from television shows to movies and Uncharted helped kickstart it. The Tom Holland film released in 2022 after over a decade of development hell. Multiple directors, writers, and even actors were attached to the movie at various points. The entire Uncharted video game series was able to reach a conclusion and even get remasters in the time it took for the film to finally release. The results were a bit underwhelming from a critical level for a variety of reasons, but it did well commercially and those who were unfamiliar with the games seemed to enjoy it.

Uncharted came out at the start of 2022 and there's been little to no news about a sequel. Sony seems to have aspirations to continue it, but we've yet to hear any details about a release date for the film, a script, or anything else. It's unclear if there is an Uncharted sequel in active development, but producer Charles Roven wants to see it continue. Roven produced Uncharted as well as a number of other films including Oppenheimer, The Dark Knight, The Suicide Squad, and more. Roven expressed to The Hollywood Reporter that there are aspirations to make another Uncharted movie.

"Oh yeah! We had a really good time with that movie," said Roven. "The fans really liked the movie, and people who didn't know anything about the game really liked the movie. So we are definitely looking to make another one of those."

Tom Holland is currently taking a year off from acting and is expected to return to the role of Spider-Man at some point, likely sooner rather than later due to the immense success of Spider-Man: No Way Home. As of right now, we'll just have to wait and see if it happens. Perhaps if it comes to fruition, Uncharted 2 could focus on a slightly older Nathan Drake that is more comfortable in his adventurous career path.

