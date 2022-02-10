Uncharted Director Has Already Spoken With Tom Holland About Jak and Daxter Movie

As it turns out, Uncharted director Ruben Fleischer has already spoken with Nathan Drake actor Tom Holland about Fleischer’s adaptation of the Jak and Daxter franchise. This might seem like a series of nonsense words if you aren’t caught up, but Holland recently stated that he’d like to make a Jak and Daxter movie, and then it came out that, actually, Fleischer was working on a Jak and Daxter adaptation.

“Just by coincidence, somebody forwarded me an article where Tom Holland was asked if he could make any video game a movie, which would it be,” Fleischer recently told GamesRadar+. “He said Jak and Daxter and so, when I saw him earlier this week on this tour, I said, ‘You know, Tom, someone told me that you want to make that movie. I’m actually trying to make it.’ So there’s the possibility that we could partner again on that one, which I’m really excited about.”

As we noted when Holland first said what he said, the last mainline title in the franchise, Jak 3, was released in 2004 for the PlayStation 2. So, it’s somewhat of an odd pick for an adaptation all around, but Fleischer has since said that writers are working on the script and he’s partnered with Naughty Dog and PlayStation for the development of the movie.

“Street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada,” an official description of the upcoming Uncharted movie reads. “What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother…but only if they can learn to work together.”

The Uncharted movie itself is currently set to release in theaters on February 18th after several delays. It stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, Mark Wahlberg as Victor “Sully” Sullivan, and Antonio Banderas as Santiago Moncada. The film will also feature Sophia Ali (Grey’s Anatomy) as Chloe Frazer and Tati Gabrielle (The 100) as Braddock. Venom director Ruben Fleischer serves as director of the adaptation. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Uncharted movie right here.

