Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Gets Official PC Release Date

After numerous leaks over the past couple of months, the official release date for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for PC has now been unveiled. First released earlier this year on PlayStation 5, developer Naughty Dog promised that the collection containing Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy would be coming to PC at some point. And while it took a bit longer than expected to get a formal launch date, we now know that its arrival is right around the corner.

Unveiled alongside a new trailer for the game, PlayStation confirmed that Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will come to PC next month on October 19th. This version of the game will be largely the same as the iteration seen on PS5 but it will also include features like "reimagined UI, scale sliders, GPU and VRAM detection, Variable Load Speed, and so much more." Additionally, Naughty Dog has confirmed that both the PS5 DualSense and DualShock 4 controllers will be compatible with the Legacy of Thieves Collection on PC. Furthermore, the DualSense will also be able to utilize haptic feedback and dynamic triggers as well.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves arrives on PC October 19.



While Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection might mark the first arrival of a Naughty Dog game on PC, it won't be the last. The beloved PlayStation studio has already confirmed that the recently released remake The Last of Us Part 1 will be landing on PC at some point as well. And while that title doesn't yet have a release window of any sort, it seems likely that we could learn more in the coming weeks or months.

If you'd like to learn more about Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, you can check out the official description of this bundle courtesy of PlayStation down below:

"Seek your fortune and leave your mark on the map in the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. Uncover the thrilling cinematic storytelling and the largest blockbuster action set pieces in the Uncharted franchise, packed with all the wit, cunning, and over the top moments of the beloved thieves – Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer.

In an experience delivered by award winning developer Naughty Dog, the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection includes the two critically-acclaimed, globe-trotting single player adventures from Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Each story is filled with laughs, drama, high octane combat, and a sense of wonder – remastered to be even more immersive."