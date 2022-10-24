Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Has Disappointing Launch on Steam

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is the latest PlayStation port on PC. The title dropped on Steam last week, and while Sony has seen a lot of success bringing PlayStation games to the platform, it seems the collection might be the exception. According to SteamDB (via Video Games Chronicle), the game's all-time player peak is a paltry 10,851 players. That's far less than games like Marvel's Spider-Man and God of War have managed. While those two are much bigger franchises for Sony, even Days Gone managed to far surpass Uncharted's numbers so far.

It's impossible to know exactly why Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection failed to find similar interest on Steam. VGC suggests that it could be the fact that October is a very busy month for game releases. It's also possible that the age of the games might have played a factor. Legacy of Thieves Collection includes Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, which released in 2016 and 2017, respectively. While the remastered versions released on PlayStation 5 earlier this year, it's possible that the age of these games simply made Steam users less interested in playing them.

Timing may have played a factor in a different way, as well; had Sony released Legacy of Thieves Collection on Steam closer to the release of the Uncharted theatrical film, it might have fared better. The film was a success at the box office back in February, and Sony might have seen more interest from fans that previously overlooked the games. Instead, it released in October, long after the film would have been fresh in the minds of audiences.

Whatever the reason for the weaker launch, it's unlikely to have any impact on Sony's plans to bring more PlayStation games to PC. While some fans have been unhappy with the idea of PlayStation exclusives appearing on other platforms, the move offers an even wider audience for these types of games. Of course, some are bound to find more success than others!

