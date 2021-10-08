The Uncharted Movie Teases Nathan Drake's Adventure with New Images

✖

The Uncharted movie is all wrapped and in post-production, and while we have to wait a bit longer to see it hit the big screen, the official Uncharted Twitter account released a few new images to celebrate New Year's Day to help tide everyone over. The studio revealed four new images from the film, all of which feed into the adventuring style storylines from the games. The first photo features a jewel adorned cross in one photo, which can then be seen in another photo doubling as a key to unlock an unknown object.

It's worth noting that the first photo features two of those objects, so perhaps they will need to collect several of these during their adventure or maybe only one is the real key while the others are fakes.

The third photo features an ancient statue of some kind, and it would seem the hand is missing its weapon, which once returned will likely activate a mechanism.

The fourth photo features a beaten up old map, because you can't have a treasure hunting or ancient civilization hunting adventure without a map.

You can check out all of the photos in the post above, which includes the caption "A new year. A new adventure awaits. #UnchartedMovie"

Tom Holland will be portraying everyone's favorite smart-mouthed adventurer Nathan Drake while Mark Wahlberg will be playing his mentor and friend Victor Sully Sullivan. Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali, and Tati Gabrielle are also in unnamed roles, and the film will be directed by Venom's Ruben Fleischer.

The Uncharted movie hits theaters on July 16th, 2021.

What do you think of the new photos and are you excited for the Uncharted movie? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things gaming and Uncharted with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!