Uncharted Movie Gets Release Date

Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced that its Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland as Nathan Drake will release next year on December 18. As you will know, the Uncharted movie has been in development for quite sometime, so it’s good to finally see it get a concrete release date. What’s bad for Sony though is that’s the same day Fox and Steven Spielberg’s big budget West Side Story remake will hit. In other words, there will be some hefty competition for the charming treasure hunter.

As you may remember, late last month, Sony noted that the movie was in “advanced development,” so perhaps this release date announcement shouldn’t come as a surprise. As for the movie itself, we still don’t know much about it. It takes place before the events of any of the games, and thus stars a much younger, teenage to young adult-aged Nathan Drake, which is why Tom Holland has been tapped for the role. Meanwhile, we know Dan Trachtenberg will be directing the film. The director is relatively new on the scene, but made a name for himself with 10 Cloverfield Lane. He’s also directing the upcoming Houdini movie.

Beyond Holland as Nathan Drake, we don’t know any of movie’s castings. Earlier this year a report surfaced claiming Chris Hemsworth, Matthew McConaughey, Chris Prine, and Woody Harrelson were shortlisted to play Sully, Drake’s mentor and partner in crime. It’s unclear if this is still the case though, if it was ever accurate in the first place.

There’s currently no word when the film will begin production or begin filming, but these details should start revealing themselves sooner rather than later. That said, the Uncharted movie has suffered numerous setbacks, delays, and restarts, which is to say, perhaps don’t get too attached to that date. Sony seems to mean business this time, and now it has PlayStation Productions, but there’s no sure things when it comes to this Uncharted movie.

