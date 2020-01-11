Sony Reportedly Wants Venom Director Ruben Fleischer for Uncharted Movie

Sony’s Uncharted movie is once again without a director, but according to a new report, it’s working quickly to fix this. More specifically, it is said Sony Pictures is working hard at replacing the outgoing Travis Knight in order to film before the next installment of Spider-Man starts and Tom Holland becomes extremely busy and unavailable. In other words, it’s forced to move quickly, which means it should be appointing a new director soon. And according to Deadline, Sony wants Ruben Fleischer at the project’s helm, the director best known for Venom and Zombieland.

Of course, given that Fleischer and Sony have a history of working together, it’s no surprise that they are reportedly turning to the director in a time of great need. However, for now, it sounds like it’s far from a lock, and unfortunately, it’s not divulged who’s next on Sony’s director wishlist.

As always, all of this information should be taken with a grain of salt given that it’s unofficial information. Further, at the moment of publishing, neither party have commented on the report. In other words, don’t take any of this information to the bookies, especially since at this rate who knows if the movie will ever actually happen.

As you may know, the movie has been in some form of development for awhile, and has gone through as many directors as Nathan Drake has dodged bullets. As for the movie itself, we still don’t know a great deal about it, despite the fact that it’s supposed to release this December on the 18th.

What we do know is that it takes place before the events of the game, and stars a younger Nathan Drake, hence why Tom Holland was cast as the treasure hunter while Mark Wahlberg was cast as Drake’s mentor, Sully. And that’s about all we know, at least in terms of salient details.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Meanwhile, for more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the movie, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of it by clicking right here.