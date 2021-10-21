Nolan North and Tom Holland Trade Compliments After Uncharted Movie Trailer

The first trailer for Uncharted from Sony Pictures finally released today, and it seems like a lot of people like what they see from the film so far. The film stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, playing a younger take than we’ve previously seen in the PlayStation series. Drake’s voice actor from the games, Nolan North, was quick to note his approval of the trailer, as well as his approval of Holland as the character. In a Tweet, North joked “Wow! I looked great in my twenties,” before noting that Holland and Victor “Sully” Sullivan actor Mark Wahlberg seem to have nailed the dynamic.

Holland, of course, couldn’t help but throw in his own compliment, telling North “and you looks great in your 50s,” alongside a heart-eyes emoji (North turns 51 this month). The Tweets from North and Holland can be found embedded below.

https://twitter.com/TomHolland1996/status/1451207338690555913

Nolan North has been voicing Nathan Drake since the first game in the series, and has also provided motion-capture for the role. His approval of Holland’s take could win over some skeptics, though the trailer seems to be doing that on its own! It still remains to be seen if Holland will manage to stick the landing, but fans will just have to wait and see when the film releases February 22, 2022.

Next year is already shaping up to be a big one for video game adaptations! Following Uncharted‘s release in February, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will speed into theaters on April 8th. PlayStation’s The Last of Us will also be getting an adaptation, in the form of an HBO series. Adaptations of video games have been a mixed bag in the past, but Hollywood seems to be leaning towards creating more faithful takes, of late. Both Uncharted and The Last of Us are major franchises for Sony, so hopefully the adaptations will help introduce new audiences to those games, while delivering an experience current fans can appreciate.

