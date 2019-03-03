‘Until Dawn’ Developer Trademarks “House of Ashes”

Until Dawn developer Supermassive Games has trademarked “House of Ashes,” causing speculation that it is the title of one of the studio’s multiple games currently in development.

Of course, it’s also possible House of Ashes is the title of one of the episodic releases of the developer’s August-announced game The Dark Pictures. As you may know, The Dark Pictures, which is being published by Bandai Namco not Sony Interactive Entertainment, is being pitched as an anthology series of multiple horror titles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the moment of publishing, only the first of these slew of horror titles has been revealed: Man of Medan. So, again, it’s possible House of Ashes is the next title after Man of Medan, or maybe it’s one of the developer’s other titles said to be in development with PlayStation.

In addition to trademarking House of Ashes, Supermassive Games also recently trademarked “Shatter State,” which like House of Ashes, could be part of The Dark Pictures anthology or something entirely different.

Unfortunately, at this point, all we can do is speculate. What we do know though is that the studio’s next project, The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan, is releasing sometime this year via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. You can read more about it, below:

“Enter the world of The Dark Pictures, a series of standalone cinematic horror games. Players will be challenged to explore and uncover each story with the knowledge that all their choices have consequences and all playable characters can live, any and all can die…

“Man of Medan is the first game in The Dark Pictures anthology, bringing supernatural horror to the South Pacific. Five friends set sail on a holiday diving trip with a rumored World War II wreck to find. As the day unfolds and a storm rolls in, their trip soon changes into something much more sinister. Who will live? Who will die? It’s down to you. Can you save them all?”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

Thanks, Gematsu.