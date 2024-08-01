Until Dawn Remaster Release Date Could be Announced Soon

Back in January, PlayStation announced a remaster of Until Dawn for PlayStation 5 and PC. As of this writing, the game still doesn’t have a release date, but it seems that could soon change. The game has officially been rated by the ESRB, which suggests that a release could be coming soon. Unsurprisingly, the game has received an M-rating, due to “blood and gore, intense violence, sexual themes, strong language.” The rating summary elaborates on this a bit, but it doesn’t offer information about any of the new content that has been teased by PlayStation and developer Ballistic Moon.

Until Dawn was first released on PlayStation 4 back in 2015. Originally developed by Supermassive Games, Until Dawn was basically an interactive horror movie taking inspiration from the slasher genre. The choices players make in the game have a direct impact on which characters live or die, and the cast includes beloved actors like Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), Hayden Panettiere (Scream), and Brett Dalton (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.).

Until Dawn is one of several PlayStation exclusives that have been making the jump to PC over the last few years. PlayStation is hopeful that bringing some of its games to the platform will inevitably convince PC users to purchase a PS5 console. It’s hard to say whether that strategy will actually work, but at the very least, it has helped Sony grow the audience for several of the franchises it owns. The company has increasingly looked to adapt PlayStation games into movies and TV shows, and Until Dawn is no exception; a live-action film based on the game is currently in development.

With Halloween season just around the corner, it will be interesting to see if Until Dawn lands an October release date. That would be the perfect time to bring back the game, and hook a new audience looking for something scary to enjoy in time for the holiday. However, that could clash with Silent Hill 2, which is also a PS5 exclusive set to be released that month. Regardless, with the ESRB giving the game a rating, we can probably expect a release date announcement sometime in the near future!

[H/T: Wario64]