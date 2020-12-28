Untitled Goose Game Fans Discover Annoying Soundtrack Record Easter Egg

✖

Untitled Goose Game fans have discovered an annoying Easter Egg on the game’s official soundtrack. For those who purchased on vinyl, the record holds one last bit of trolling for devoted fans. Chandler Wood from PlayStation Lifestyle posted about the honking noise that plays at the end of the record on Twitter and a ton of people found that just hysterical. Untitled Goose Game is basically built on griefing, so the choice is both cheeky and thematically on the money. Earlier this year, Goose Game was still widely discussed as people were still tinkering with the title in the speedrunning community. Now, the strange release from House House has a multiplayer mode designed to unleash a second terrible goose on the population of an idyllic small town. When you thought it couldn’t get more hectic, here comes another one sauntering along. Thankfully, the honking might not be as constant as on that video clip.

"Soon you'll be able to enjoy Untitled Goose Game with a friend, in a new two-player cooperative mode," House House wrote during the multiplayer announcement. "Play through the whole game as two horrible geese, honking twice as much, teaming up to plan pranks, and generally ruining everyone's day, together."

The end of the Untitled Goose Game vinyl is just the needle getting stuck in a groove of the goose honking over and over again 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/IDKd1WL6yt — Chandler "I Finally Earned a Raid Jacket" Wood (@FinchStrife) December 15, 2020

They say in a synopsis of the new mode: "You can now enjoy Untitled Goose Game with a friend, in a new two-player cooperative mode. Play through the whole game as two horrible geese, honking twice as much, teaming up to plan pranks, and generally ruining everyone's day, together. • A free update for all owners of Untitled Goose Game • Play through the entire game with two players • New goose, new honk, still horrible • Single Joy-Con™ support for each player"

Untitled Goose Game is now available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The free multiplayer mode got added in a surprise update this fall.

