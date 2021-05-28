Valheim Creators Share Update on New Hearth and Home Content

✖

Valheim’s first major update called “Hearth and Home” is still in the works with developer Iron Gate offering some more info on the next release this week. A blog post from the developers sounded encouraging in saying that the work on the update was progressing smoothly and that the past month had been “very productive.” The update still doesn’t have a release date, however, with Iron Gate saying it’s got more to do before the update is ready to launch.

The news on Hearth and Home was slim this time around, but no news really is good news in this latest update since things still appear to be moving along smoothly with the new content. This isn’t the first time that we’ve gotten info on the status of the Hearth and Home update with Iron Gate referencing the last dev blog as well while thanking the community for their understanding while Hearth and Home is worked on.

“Our work on Hearth and Home is still going well,” the post from Iron Gate said. “The update is starting to take shape and the past month has been very productive, with many new items and mechanics being finalized. There are of course many more things we want to make before the update is released, as we don’t want to rush it. In our last devblog we explained how we work, wanting to let things take the time they need, and not setting a release date before we know for certain that the game is in a state that we can proudly present, and the response we got was fantastic! We are eternally grateful for having such a kind and understanding community! We are very proud to get to be on this journey with all of you.”

Keeping up the trend of Hearth and Home teasers established in the past, the same blog post teased two more items coming in the big update. One doesn’t really look like any kind of discernable object while the other appears to be a gate, a window, or perhaps some sort of lattice. You can check them out for yourself through the Steam post.

Hearth and Home is the first big update listed on the game’s roadmap that’s been available since launch. For more information about Hearth and Home, you may want to tune into a Q&A session planned for June during an unannounced date, but know that the team probably won’t be able to answer everything about Hearth and Home so as not to spoil anything.