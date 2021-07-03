Valheim Update Fixes Monster AI Problem

✖

Valheim got an update not too long ago that put player-built structures in greater danger of being attacked my monsters to force players to deal with the threats at hand instead of simply avoiding them. That update, however, did its job a little too well with the result being that monsters would aggressively target structures even if players were nearby. Valheim developers Iron Gate responded in kind by easing up on the change to make it so that monsters will always target players and other creatures first before prioritizing their attacks against structures.

The follow-up patch in question was released this week in response to feedback from players. Iron Gate noted in the patch notes that it’d heard the reception from players who were having their structures pummeled by monsters instead of the creatures facing off against the players themselves. The patch notes for the update were brief and contained only the fix for that problem alone.

The AI tweaks in the last patch made #Valheim enemies focus more on attacking buildings than players, perhaps a bit too much. We’ve listened to your feedback, and hopefully this patch should make them behave a bit better! 💪https://t.co/8DppiyBHJp — Valheim (@Valheimgame) July 1, 2021

“AI tweaks (Monsters should always target creatures [including players] first if they have a clear path to them & monsters should only attack low priority structures [walls etc.] if they are trying to get to a player),” Iron Gate’s patch notes for the Valheim update said.

The previous update, by comparison, had several more changes other than just the monster focus adjustment. Those changes can be found below for those who missed the initial update, but note that the change above overrides the “Monster AI tweaks” included in the notes below.

Valheim Patch 0.155.7

Random save bug-fix (Solves a very unusual case of world corruption caused when shutting down)

Monster AI tweaks (More aggressively attacking structures when unable to attack the player among other things)

Open container fix (Fixes issue where you had to click a container multiple times to open it in multiplayer)

Taught Greydwarfs to throw better

Event trigger tweaks (Wolf event only triggers after Bonemass has been killed, Moder army can trigger in mountains etc.)

Long forgotten Blob event enabled

SFX volume setting fix (Used wrong DB conversion)

Maypole enabled (Happy midsummer!)

AI flee behaviour tweaks (Bosses don’t run from you anymore)

While Valheim’s been getting these kinds of occasional updates to adjust different parts of the game, the bigger release players have been looking forward to is the larger Hearth and Home update that’s been teased several times. That update was delayed last month, but it’s still planned for a 2021 release.