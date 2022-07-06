Valkyrie Elysium Release Date Officially Revealed With New Trailer

Square Enix and developer Soleil Ltd. have announced that Valkyrie Elysium, the upcoming continuation of the Valkyrie Profile games franchise, will officially release for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on September 29th and PC via Steam on November 11th. In addition to the release date, a new trailer has also been revealed that features some gameplay from the upcoming action RPG. While the release date is certainly welcome news to fans, it isn't exactly a surprise, however.

Valkyrie Elysium's release date actually leaked much earlier today. The date surfaced online in the official PlayStation Store's listing for Valkyrie Elysium and was later removed, but not before eagle-eyed folks spotted it. It was then announced that there would be a new Valkyrie Elysium trailer releasing today, which gave further credibility to the leak if the PlayStation Store's date wasn't solid enough. You can check out the new Valkyrie Elysium trailer for yourself embedded below:

Valkyrie Elysium stars "a young Valkyrie who is entrusted with the fate of the world by the All-Father, the highest of gods and ruler of all creation," according to Square Enix's initial announcement in March 2022 at the PlayStation State of Play. "She will face various enemies on her quest and must utilize a variety of weapons, magic and the power of her allies to prevent Ragnarok-the destruction of the world," the description of Valkyrie Elysium at the time continued.

As noted above, Valkyrie Elysium is set to release for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on September 29th and PC via Steam on November 11th. Series regular Motoi Sakuraba did the music for the new game and it features character designs by Yuya Nagai. Prior to Valkyrie Elysium, the last full video game in the Valkyrie Profile franchise was 2009's Valkyrie Profile: Covenant of the Plume for the Nintendo DS. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

What do you think about the new Valkyrie Elysium trailer? Are you looking forward to picking it up when it releases in September? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!