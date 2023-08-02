Vampire Survivors "Directer's Cut" Seemingly Revealed

Vampire Survivors is one of the more mysterious games out these days, with several different kinds of threads to unravel while you work your way through the game's worlds. Sure, the gameplay isn't that complicated, but to unlock all of the secrets you'll need to puzzle out quite a few weird objectives. To that end, it looks like the developers at poncle are doing something very similar with the potential release of the Vampire Survivors -Directer's Cut. Now, this version of the game is far from confirmed, but it seems like at least one person outside of the development team has played it.

Accessibility consultant and author Laura Kate Dale was at an in-person event showcasing the upcoming co-op mode for Vampire Survivors. While there, she was pulled off to the side by one of the developers and given the controls to play Vampire Survivors – Directer's Cut. Seemingly, no one else was allowed to play this version of the game and it's not even clear if this build will ever even see the light of day.

Okay, so, surprise.



Vampire Survivors – Directors Cut exists, it's drastically different from the base game, and I might be the only person outside of the dev team who has played it.



Additions more substantial than currently released DLCs pic.twitter.com/sSAM4NEK8E — Laura Kate Dale – Mastodon "@LauraKBuzz@tech.lgbt" (@LaurakBuzz) August 2, 2023

That said, it certainly seems like a sizeable chunk of new Vampire Survivors' goodness for players to hop into if it does release. There are several new characters, levels, enemy types, and weapons included in the build, and of course, there are new evolutions using both the new and old weapons. Dale has even uploaded a video to YouTube showing footage captured from off-screen. Everything here seems on the up-and-up, so it's unlikely to be taken down, but it's definitely worth checking out if you're a fan of Vampire Survivors.

Whether this ever comes to market or not, it's certainly an intriguing look at in-development content. And if this does come to the official version of Vampire Survivors, this seems like the perfect way for poncle to market something in a game that's often this mysterious. Hopefully, the developers will give an official confirmation one way or the other in the near future. The co-op mode in Vampire Survivors will launch on August 17 alongside the release on Nintendo Switch.